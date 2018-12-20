Watch: Terminally Ill Coach Gives Powerful Message After Winning Second Straight State Championship

W.T. Johnston was given eight months to live earlier this year, and he just guided the Newton Eagles to their second straight Texas state title.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 20, 2018

You're going to want to sit down for this one.

The Newton Eagles were playing for their second consecutive state title Thursday, and the players were also playing for coach W.T. Johnston.

Johnston had a double lung transplant in 2015, and it led to him contracting graft-versus-host disease, according to 247 Sports. Earlier this year, Johnston was given eight months to live, but he was still around to lead the Eagles to their first ever back-to-back Texas Class 3A Division titles.

After the game, he spoke about what it meant for him and his team to accomplish this feat.

And I always told them this was the last lesson I’m gonna teach them. I’ve been around these guys and their dads and their mothers since 1991. And I told them this would be the last lesson I would ever teach them, is how to live before you die, and where you put your strength and where you put your belief. The lord has done so much for me. It’s unbelievable what Jesus has let me do and see through these kids. And I tell everybody—they don’t understand this—I’ve been given a great gift and people just don’t understand that. The gift is I’ve been able to see how my life could affect people before I die. And then these guys, I mean, they’ve touched my life. It’s been a mutual thing. But I’ve been able to teach them a lesson that you don’t get to see most times.

When they make Johnston's life into a movie, we will all be crying during the ending credits.

