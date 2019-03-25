Watch: Fran Belibi Becomes Second Woman to Win Dunk Contest at McDonald's All-American Game

Screenshot via @SportsCenter

Francesca Belibi became only the second woman to win the dunk contest at the McDonald’s All American Game.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 25, 2019

Belibi, a Stanford commit, won the contest after receiving four perfect scores on all four of her dunks to win the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk title on Monday in Georgia.

For her final dunk, Belibi flew over someone in a chair wearing a black cape before slamming home a one-handed dunk.

In 2004, Candace Parker became the first female to win the award. Belibi faced off against future Florida shooting guard Scottie Lewis and forward Precious Achiuwa.

Belibi​ has long been making history, becoming the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school basketball game. She's also won two gold medals with USA Basketball. In December, she stunned a crowd with a monster one-handed dunk.

