Inspiring Texas High School Coach W.T. Johnston Dies After Battle With Lung Disease

SI via Twitter

Johnston led the Newton Eagles to a Texas state title in December 2018 as he battled a terminal lung disease. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 13, 2019

Texas high school football coach W.T. Johnston died on Monday after a multi-year battle with lung disease. 

Johnston led the Newton Eagles to their second-straight Class 3A Division title in December 2018, just eight months after he was given less than a year to live. He was first diagnosed with lung disease in 2012, receiving a double-lung transplant in 2015, per the Houston Chronicle

Johnston gave a powerful speech after winning the state title in 2018. 

"I’ve been around these guys and their dads and their mothers since 1991. And I told them this would be the last lesson I would ever teach them, is how to live before you die, and where you put your strength and where you put your belief," Johnston told Fox Sports Southwest after Newton won the state title. "I tell everybody—they don’t understand this—I’ve been given a great gift and people just don’t understand that. The gift is I’ve been able to see how my life could affect people before I die. And then these guys, I mean, they’ve touched my life. It’s been a mutual thing. But I’ve been able to teach them a lesson that you don’t get to see most times."

Johnston coached Newton from 2010-19, leading the Eagles to the state title game three times.

You May Like

More High School

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message