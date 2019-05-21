High school track phenom Matthew Boling does not plan on competing at this year's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports reported on Tuesday.

According to Zaccardi, Boling will race in next month's USATF U20 Outdoor Championships and the Pan American U20 Championships in July, if he makes that national team.

"That’s a place where he can go and be successful, not be thrown to the wolves,” Boling's coach, Chad Collier, said of U20 competition compared to the senior nationals, according to NBC Sports. “He has an opportunity to get on the [medal] stand in several events, then get a chance to go to the University of Georgia, be a freshman, be a college student.”

Boling, a senior at Houston's Strake Jesuit, set an all-conditions national high school record when he ran a 100-meter race in 10.13 seconds during the Texas Class 6A state championships event last week, qualifying him for senior nationals. Boling previously made headlines when he legged out a wind-aided 9.98 run during the regionals.

The USATF U20 Outdoor Championships will run from June 21-23. Boling is on the qualifiers list in the 100-meter, the 200-meter and the long jump.

If Boling decided to run at the senior USATF Outdoor Championships, he would have a shot at competing at the IAAF World Championships in Doha in September, if he finished in the top three of an event's final. While Boling is showing tons of potential as a future U.S. track star, he would have his hands full against the current crop of professionals. Over the weekend, Noah Lyles won the Shanghai Diamond League meet in a personal best of 9.86 to edge out Christian Coleman by .006 seconds. Last year, Coleman ran 9.79 for the fastest time of 2018.