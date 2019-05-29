Report: Zaire Wade, LeBron James Jr. Teaming Up at Sierra Canyon High School

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat and won two NBA championships together.

By Kaelen Jones
May 29, 2019

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat and won two NBA championships together. Nearly nine years since they joined forces, it appears they'll be doing so again, this time on the sidelines.

Per the Los Angeles Daily News' Tarek Fattal, James's oldest son, LeBron "Bronny", and Wade's oldest son, Zaire, will reportedly team up and play together at Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.) next season.

Zaire, who's listed at 6'2" and 175 pounds, will be a senior next year. He attended American Heritage High School (Fla.) last season.

Bronny, listed at 5'10" and 150 pounds, is entering his sophomore year. He attended Crossroads School (Calif.) as a freshman.

Per Fattal, the decision for the two to play together has been a "done deal" for at least six weeks.

