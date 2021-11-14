A high school quarterback went viral this weekend after he scored eight touchdowns just one day after his mother died from breast cancer. Alex Brown, a senior at Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey, announced his mother's death on Thursday.

"Today I lost my best friend, my teacher, and my mother," Brown said on Twitter. "My mom had been battling breast cancer that had spread throughout her body for 14 years, she was never supposed to make it this long, but through love and her insane strength she fought. I love you mama, Rest in Peace."

In Friday's game against Morris Catholic High School, Brown, who is committed to Bucknell, led his team to a 58–34 victory, passing for four touchdowns and rushing for two.

“When I scored that first touchdown I knew right away—she was always going to be watching over me. I looked to the sky and said thank you mama,” Brown told NJ.com. “I ran to my coaches and friends then looked at the crowd filled with my whole family screaming my name."

His story and social media posts have since swept the internet and garnered him attention from several national media outlets. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady even commented and offered some support.

More Football Coverage: