Top 20 Boys Point Guards Entering 2022 High School Basketball Season

From Layden Blocker to Caleb Foster, SBLive Sports takes a closer look at the best point guards in the country.

High school basketball season is here.

As states open competition over the next month, SBLive Sports will be highlighting some of the top players at their position entering the new year.

We'll start out with the ones who bring the ball up the court and run the offense.

Here are 20 point guards in high school boys basketball with sky-high expectations for the 2022-23 season.

TOP 20 BOYS POINT GUARDS IN THE COUNTRY

(The list is in alphabetical order.)

Layden Blocker, Senior, Sunrise Christian (Kansas)

Blocker burst onto the national scene after averaging 20 pints per game as a sophomore at Little Rock Christian. The 6-foot-2 Arkansas commit transferred to Sunrise Christian prior to his junior year, and he’ll run point for the No. 4 team in the preseason SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings.

Elliot Cadeau, Junior, Link Academy (Missouri)

247Sports’ No. 1 overall player in the class of 2024, Cadeau transferred to Link Academy from Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) after missing his sophomore year with an injury. The 6-foot-1 junior impressed over the summer at the Nike Peach Jam, averaging 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

David Castillo, Junior, Bartlesville (Oklahoma)

Castillo will be a name to watch for the next two years and beyond. The five-star junior surpassed 1,000 career points in just 41 games, and he already holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas and more of the nation’s top college programs.

Isaiah Collier, Senior, Wheeler (Georgia)

The No. 1 overall player in the nation, according to 247Sports, Collier is an electric playmaker for the No. 19 team in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. SBLive’s director of recruiting Andrew Nemec recently predicted the 6-foot-3 senior will choose the USC Trojans over other finalists UCLA, Michigan and Cincinnati.

Silas Demary Jr., Senior, Combine Academy (North Carolina)

Demary made the move from Liberty Heights (North Carolina) to Combine Academy for his senior year. The 6-foot-4 combo guard recently became the USC Trojans’ first commitment for the 2023 class.

