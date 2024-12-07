2024 AHSAA State Championships: Key Takeaways from Class 1A to 7A
The 2024 AHSAA Football State Championships delivered unforgettable moments, record-breaking performances, and dominant displays from Class 1A to 7A. Here’s a breakdown of the top stories and lessons learned from each Alabama high school football state title game.
Class 1A: Wadley Dominates En Route to First State Title
Wadley entered the championship as an unstoppable force, averaging 56 points per game and never being tested within four touchdowns. That dominance carried over to the title game, as the Bulldogs routed Maplesville 37-7 to claim their first-ever state championship. Jaquez Wilkes, a Class of 2026 four-star standout, earned 1A MVP honors with 312 rushing yards, two tackles for loss, and an interception. The Bulldogs end their season with a flawless 13-0 record.
Class 2A: Reeltown Captures Elusive State Title
After falling short in two title games against powerhouse Fyffe, Reeltown finally broke through with a decisive victory over Tuscaloosa Academy. Behind a dominant performance both in the air and on the ground, the Rebels forced key turnovers that turned a close game into a rout by the third quarter. Reeltown finishes their season 14-1, capturing their fourth state championship and first since 2009.
Class 3A: Mars Hill Survives Shootout Against Houston Academy
The Class 3A title matchup lived up to its billing as an offensive showdown, as Mars Hill and Houston Academy combined for a staggering 93 total points. Houston Academy’s quarterback set a 3A title game passing record, but Mars Hill prevailed 50-43, securing victory after recovering an onside kick late. With this win, the Panthers have now won state titles across three classifications: 1A, 2A, and 3A. Mars Hill finishes the year at 14-1.
Class 4A: Jackson Makes History with Record-Breaking Blowout
Jackson put on a historic performance, dismantling Cherokee County, 69-6, in one of the largest blowouts in AHSAA state championship history. Junior quarterback Landon Duckworth was the star, completing 14-of-17 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns. The Aggies overwhelmed Cherokee County from start to finish, capturing their third state title and ending the season at 14-1.
Class 5A: Montgomery Catholic Wins Back-to-Back Titles
Despite moving up from Class 4A, Montgomery Catholic proved they could dominate at any level. The Knights capped off an undefeated 14-0 season with a gritty 17-14 win over Moody in a defensive battle. This marks Montgomery Catholic’s second consecutive state title, solidifying their place among the elite programs in Alabama high school football.
Class 6A: Parker Claims First State Title Behind Defensive Line Dominance
In a battle of titans, Parker's early momentum and suffocating defensive line set the tone against undefeated Saraland. The game turned on a critical fourth-and-goal false start by Saraland, forcing them to settle for a field goal. Parker capitalized and closed out a 28-17 victory, securing their first-ever state championship and finishing the season 14-1.
Class 7A: Thompson Continues Its Dynasty with Sixth State Title
In a rematch of last year’s title game, Thompson once again proved why they are among the best teams in the Southeast. After an early score by Central Phenix City, the Warriors took control, locking down their opponent with fundamentally sound defense. Thompson cruised to a 21-7 victory, earning their sixth state title and finishing the season at 11-3.
Final Thoughts
The 2024 AHSAA State Championships showcased exceptional talent, resilience, and historic milestones. Congratulations to all the champions and teams for another thrilling season of Alabama high school football. As the lights dim on 2024, fans can already look ahead to August with anticipation for another unforgettable year.