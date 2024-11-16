5 Takeaways from a thrilling week of AHSAA playoff football
The playoff season is where legends are made and champions are tested, and this week delivered in every possible way. From nail-biting finishes to historic upsets, high school football reminded us why this time of year is so special. Here are five key storylines from an unforgettable week:
1. Region 3 dominates in 7A showdowns
In two marquee matchups, 7A-Region 3 flexed its muscles and left no doubt about its supremacy. Thompson traveled to Auburn and controlled the game from start to finish, securing a decisive, 34-21, victory. Auburn never led, and Thompson's disciplined play proved too much for their opponents, continuing their dominance in playoff scenarios.
Meanwhile, Hoover battled Opelika in a thrilling clash that required triple overtime. Hoover jumped to an early 16–0 lead before Opelika roared back to take a 23–16 advantage in the third quarter. But the Bucs' championship pedigree shone through as they forced overtime and eventually sealed a 32–29 victory with a game-winning field goal after a crucial defensive stop. These performances solidified Region 3's reputation as a powerhouse.
2. Muscle Shoals stuns reigning champs
In one of the most significant wins in program history, Muscle Shoals knocked off defending state champion Clay-Chalkville in a dramatic contest. The Trojans' relentless effort, highlighted by a game-changing scoop-and-score, secured their victory and ended the Cougars’ hopes for a repeat title.
Now, the Trojans shift their focus to next week, where a tough road test against Parker awaits. With their confidence soaring, Muscle Shoals is eager to continue its pursuit of an elusive first state title.
3. Southside Selma’s unprecedented run continues
What a turnaround it’s been for Southside Selma. After starting the season 0–2 and being outscored 78–8, the Panthers have reeled off 10 consecutive wins, setting a program record for victories in a season. Under the guidance of head coach Charles Moody Jr., they secured the first second-round playoff win in school history, defeating Montgomery Academy, 44–34.
Their reward? A home game against Bayside Academy, a team that ended Southside’s season in heartbreaking fashion back in 2021. With history on the line, the Panthers are savoring their most successful season since the program’s inception in 1965.
4. Georgiana ends Leroy’s quest for a three-peat
Cinderella is alive and well in Georgiana. Few gave the Panthers a chance against reigning back-to-back state champions Leroy, but Georgiana defied expectations once again. Jumping to an early 16–0 lead, they held on for a gritty win, denying Leroy a game-tying two-point conversion late in the contest.
This marks Georgiana’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2016. Next up is a familiar foe in Elba, who handed them a lopsided 49–22 defeat last month. While the odds may be stacked against them, Georgiana has proven time and again that they thrive in the role of underdog.
5. Round three promises spectacular matchups
As the playoffs march on and the field narrows, next week’s slate of games promises to be electric. In Class 7A, the state semifinals are set, featuring Hoover traveling to Central-Phenix City and Saraland hosting Spain Park.
Other can’t-miss matchups include Montgomery Catholic facing Central of Clay County, Ramsay traveling to Moody, Piedmont squaring off against Fyffe, and Reeltown battling Cottonwood. With so much at stake and so much talent on display, the stage is set for another unforgettable week of high school football.
Stay tuned to High School On SI for more coverage as the playoffs reach their climax. The march to state championships continues, and the action is only heating up.