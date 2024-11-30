AHSAA Championship Week: Reeltown Haunts Highland Home, Wadley Shines, and Saraland Sets Up Epic Title Clash
The road to Birmingham is complete, and championship week is finally here! After months of anticipation, we now know which teams will compete for AHSAA state titles to cap off the 2024 Alabama high school football season. Semifinal week delivered thrilling performances, high-stakes drama, and a few heartbreaks. Here’s a breakdown of the biggest stories from this week’s action.
Reeltown Ends Highland Home’s Championship Dreams Yet Again
The Reeltown Rebels continued to haunt the Flying Squadron of Highland Home, ending their season for the third straight year in a 15-7 defensive battle. Despite an outstanding 35-5 record over the last three seasons, Highland Home’s title aspirations have repeatedly run into the brick wall that is Reeltown.
In their first playoff meeting, Reeltown’s defense stifled Highland Home’s high-powered offense. The Flying Squadron’s drives repeatedly stalled in the red zone, including a heartbreaking fourth-and-goal attempt that fell short. Reeltown, last year’s runner-up in 2A, now returns to the state championship looking to avenge their 2022 loss to Fyffe.
Wadley’s Offensive Juggernaut Rolls Past Hackleburg
Wadley’s Bulldogs continued their offensive onslaught, overwhelming Hackleburg 69-31 in the Class 1A semifinals. The game was competitive in the first half, with Wadley leading 38-24 at the break. But the Bulldogs turned it into a rout with a relentless second-half performance.
Wadley, now 12-0, hasn’t scored fewer than 49 points against a 1A opponent this season. Their explosive offense now shifts its focus to Maplesville, a perennial 1A powerhouse, in what promises to be an epic title clash. Wadley aims to secure its first-ever state championship.
Catholic Montgomery Locks Down Vigor
The Catholic Montgomery Knights delivered a statement win, shutting down Vigor 28-7 in the Class 5A semifinals. Facing a team known for its elite defense and potent offense, the Knights controlled the game on both sides of the ball. Vigor’s only score came on a Hail Mary pass as the first half expired.
Catholic’s defense, which has been a force all season, held Vigor to its lowest point total of the year. Offensively, the Knights proved their versatility and will now prepare to face the Moody Blue Devils in the state championship—a matchup of two high-powered teams with everything on the line.
Saraland Dominates Pike Road to Reach 6A Championship
In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, Saraland flexed its muscles with a commanding win over Pike Road. The defending runners-up left no doubt, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.
Saraland’s focus now shifts to avenging their narrow loss to Clay-Chalkville in last year’s title game. They’ll face Parker, a team loaded with Division I talent, in a showdown that promises fireworks. This 6A championship matchup is one of the most anticipated games of the year.
Championship Week Matchups Are Set
Birmingham’s Protective Stadium will host an unforgettable week of AHSAA state title games, featuring elite matchups across all classifications. Here’s the full schedule:
- 7A: Thompson vs. Central Phenix City (Wednesday night)
- 3A: Houston Academy vs. Mars Hill (Thursday morning)
- 1A: Wadley vs. Maplesville (Thursday afternoon)
- 5A: Catholic Montgomery vs. Moody (Thursday night)
- 4A: Jackson vs. Cherokee County (Friday morning)
- 2A: Reeltown vs. Tuscaloosa Academy (Friday afternoon)
- 6A: Saraland vs. Parker (Friday night)
Every game is brimming with storylines, from undefeated powerhouses to redemption-seeking underdogs. If semifinal week was any indication, the championship round will be unforgettable. Don’t miss a minute of the action in Birmingham as Alabama crowns its high school football champions!