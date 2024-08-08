Alabama high school football: Na'eem Offord leads list of 2025 top football recruits
Alabama is a football-crazy state known for producing some of the most talented players to ever play in the NFL such as Bart Starr, Ozzie Newsome, Terrell Owens and Julio Jones.
With the 2024 Alabama high school football season kicking off later this month, now is a good time to talk about some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Yellowhammer State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Alabama's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Alabama's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Na'eem Offord - Cornerback
- High school: Parker
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 5-star (98)
- National ranking: 6
- Position ranking: 2
- College: Committed to Ohio State
2. Jared Smith - Edge
- High school: Thompson
- Height: 6'6.5"
- Weight: 235 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 5-star (98)
- National ranking: 19
- Position ranking: 2
- College: Committed to Auburn
3. Malik Autry - Defensive line
- High school: Opelika
- Height: 6'5.5"
- Weight: 320 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 5-star (98)
- National ranking: 29
- Position ranking: 4
- College: Committed to Auburn
4. Jakaleb Faulk - Edge
- High school: Highland Home
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 225 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 47
- Position ranking: 4
- College: Committed to Auburn
5. Eric Winters - Safety
- High school: Enterprise
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 54
- Position ranking: 5
- College: Committed to Auburn
6. Zion Grady - Edge
- High school: Enterprise
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 235 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 75
- Position ranking: 10
- College: Committed to Ohio State
7. Derick Smith - Athlete
- High school: Southside
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 78
- Position ranking: 2
- College: Committed to Auburn
8. Jourdin Crawford - Defensive line
- High school: Parker
- Height: 6'1.5"
- Weight: 300 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 93
- Position ranking: 13
- College: Committed to Auburn
9. Anquon Fegans - Safety
- High school: Thompson
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 98
- Position ranking: 9
- College: Committed to Auburn
10. Antonio Coleman - Defensive line
- High school: Saraland
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 275 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 100
- Position ranking: 14
- College: Committed to Auburn
The Alabama high school football season begins on August 23. Find your team's schedule here:
The Alabama high school football season begins on August 23.
