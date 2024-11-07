Alabama high school football computer rankings (11/7/2024)
Week 11 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Alabama football computer rankings, as of Nov. 7, 2024:
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
AHSAA CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (9-0)
2. Hoover (8-2)
3. Opelika (8-2)
4. Phenix City Central (7-2)
5. Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
7. Thompson (7-3)
8. Baker (8-2)
9. Austin (9-1)
10. Carver (6-3)
AHSAA CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (10-0)
2. Spain Park (10-0)
3. Saraland (9-0)
4. A.H. Parker (9-1)
5. Clay-Chalkville (8-2)
6. Mountain Brook (7-3)
7. Homewood (8-2)
8. Spanish Fort (8-2)
9. Fort Payne (8-2)
10. Pell City (5-5)
AHSAA CLASS 5A
1. Central of Clay County
2. Montgomery Catholic (9-0)
3. Corner (9-1)
4. Guntersville (9-1)
5. Scottsboro (8-2)
6. Fairview (9-0)
7. Moody (7-2)
8. Boaz (8-2)
9. Ramsay (6-3)
10. Vigor (9-1)
AHSAA CLASS 4A
1. West Morgan (10-0)
2. Jackson (9-1)
3. Cherokee County (9-1)
4. St. Michael Catholic (9-1)
5. Central-Florence (8-2)
6. Pleasant Grove (8-1)
7. Brooks (8-2)
8. Good Hope (9-1)
9. Oak Grove (8-2)
10. Hokes Bluff (8-2)
AHSAA CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (10-0)
2. Glenwood (9-0)
3. Pledmont (9-1)
4. Thomasville (10-0)
5. Montgomery Academy (9-1)
6. Mars Hill Bible (9-1)
7. Winfield (9-1)
8. Houston Academy (9-1)
9. Locust Fork (8-2)
10. Gordo (9-1)
AHSAA CLASS 2A
1. Highland Home (10-0)
2, Coosa Christian (9-1)
3. Cottonwood (10-0)
4. Reeltown (9-1)
5. Pisgah (9-1)
6. Winston County (10-0)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-2)
8. Goshen (7-2)
9. Vincent (8-2)
10. Providence Christian (8-2)
AHSAA CLASS 1A
1. Wadley (8-0)
2. Spring Garden (10-0)
3. Lynn (9-1)
4. Hackleburg (9-1)
5. Elba (8-2)
6. Berry (9-1)
7. Auauga Academy (9-1)
8. Leroy (9-1)
9. Winterboro (7-2)
10. Hubbertville (8-2)
