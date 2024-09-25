Alabama high school football player tased, found with stolen gun from robbery
An Alabama high school football player has been arrested and charged as an adult after he was tased and found with a loaded .22 pistol in his backpack on Monday afternoon.
Albertville High School's Djovani “Geo” Jean Pierre, a 16-year-old junior, was tased twice on campus Monday following a struggle with team coaches and the school resource officer when they approached him for questioning regarding a robbery that happened earlier that day.
Jean Pierre has been charged as an adult with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. The latter two charges stem from his struggle with the school's SRO.
According to reports, the school's SRO was notified by Arab police that Jean Pierre was a suspect in a robbery, but after being sighted on campus earlier that day, school officials were unable to locate him until later that afternoon when he apparently returned to campus for football practice.
After the struggle with the school's SRO, a search turned up a .22 pistol in his backpack connected to the robbery, which took place around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.
According to Albertville School Superintendent Bart Reeves, the school system has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and firearms, and Jean Pierre will never be allowed back on campus.
Jean Pierre is currently being held in juvenile detention but is expected to be transferred to Marshall County Jail.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.