Live score updates: Jackson at Saraland
Friday night’s season-opening showdown between the Saraland Spartans and Jackson Aggies is a matchup between two programs that narrowly missed out on state championships a year ago.
Saraland still has a bitter taste in its mouth following a 31-28 loss to Clay-Chalkville in the 2023 Class 7A state championship, while the Aggies lost 20-17 to Booker T. Washington in the Class 4A title game. Both teams look to be contenders again in 2024.
The Spartans are 28-2 in their last two seasons under head coach Jeff Kelly, who led Jackson to a 32-8 record and the 2009 state championship before he came over to Saraland 14 years ago. They return one of the state's top quarterbacks in Texas commit K.J. Lacey, but will have to find someone to fill the big hole left by all-everything receiver Ryan Williams, who graduated.
1
2
3
4
T
Jackson
Saraland
