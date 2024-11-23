Road to Glory: 5 Key Takeaways from Alabama's High School Football Playoffs
The Alabama high school football playoffs are nearing their crescendo, and Week 3 delivered a thrilling mix of grit, determination, and powerhouse performances. With state semifinal matchups locked in, fans are buzzing about the potential for upsets, redemption stories, and championship dreams coming to life.
Familiar titans are poised for another clash, while underdog players and programs fight for their chance at glory. From 7A's dynasty showdowns to 1A’s superstar spotlight, this week proved why Alabama high school football is second to none. Here are the top five takeaways from an unforgettable playoff week.
1. The Dynasty Duel: Thompson vs. Central Phenix City, Round Two
The 7A playoffs once again lead to a familiar ending: Thompson and Central-Phenix City battling for supremacy. Thompson advanced to the match-up with a decisive 31-7 rout of Enterprise, while Central took down Hoover, 17-7.
Despite both teams suffering three regular-season losses and missing out on regional titles, their pedigree proved undeniable. Thompson, a fixture in the last seven 7A title games, faces a shot at revenge after last year’s 21-19 defeat to Central. Meanwhile, the Red Devils aim to cement back-to-back championships and keep their hold over the Warriors. With history and pride on the line, this heavyweight rematch is bound to deliver fireworks.
2. Alvin Henderson Chases His Legacy with Elba
Elba's Alvin Henderson has rewritten Alabama’s rushing record books, but one accolade has eluded him: a state championship ring. After a dominant 62-20 win over Georgiana, Henderson and Elba are one step closer to that dream. Their next challenge is perennial 1A powerhouse Maplesville. For Henderson, this could be the crowning achievement in a career that’s already cemented his place among the state’s all-time greats. Can he carry the Tigers to a title game for the first time in school history? The stakes couldn’t be higher.
3. Montgomery Catholic’s Grit Overcomes Central Clay County
Defense and toughness were the name of the game as Montgomery Catholic outlasted Central Clay County, 21-9, in a battle of wills. The Knights’ defining moment came with a goal-line stand at their own 1-yard line, setting up a 99-yard drive that sealed the win. This wasn’t just a victory; it was a statement. The Knights proved they can handle physical, grinding matchups, and they’ll need every bit of that resolve next week when they face Vigor in the 5A South final.
4. Saraland Makes a Statement Against Spain Park
Saraland’s undefeated showdown with Spain Park was over almost as soon as it began. The Spartans exploded to a 24-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 45-19 win, solidifying their status as the team to beat in 6A. Their offense looks unstoppable, and their defense remains suffocating. Next week, they’ll face Pike Road in a rematch of last year’s semifinal. Saraland is on a mission, and the Spartans look stronger with each passing week.
5. State Semifinals: Best Matchups to Watch
The stage is set for an incredible week of semifinal action. Here are the marquee games to keep an eye on:
1A North: Wadley vs. Hackleburg in what should be a high scoring affair.
1A South: Elba vs. Maplesville – Can Henderson lead Elba to its first-ever championship appearance?
2A North: Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Sulligent is a rematch of contest in which Sulligent pulled a an upset over heavily favored Tuscaloosa Academy.
2A South: Reeltown vs. Highland Home – two programs that have battled in years past.
3A North: Piedmont vs. Mars Hill – A clash of two elite teams with everything on the line.
3A South: Southside Selma vs Houston Academy are both looking for their first state title. Houston Academy hasn't appeared in the state championship game since 1973 and Southside Selma has never been to a state final.
4A North: West Morgan vs. Cherokee County is a rematch from last year's thrilling 28-27 Cherokee County win.
4A South: Jackson vs. St Michaels is a rematch from a regular season region game which saw the Aggies win big.
5A North: Moody vs. Leeds is a classic rematch of regular season region opponents.
5A South: Montgomery Catholic vs. Vigor – Division I talent meets playoff-tested squads.
6A North: Oxford vs. Parker should be an excellent football game with lots of people watching.
6A South: Saraland vs. Pike Road – A rematch of last year’s thrilling semi-final.
With powerhouse programs and up-and-coming contenders in the mix, every snap will be must-see football. Let the drama unfold!