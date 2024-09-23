Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City followed by the Saraland Spartans and Thompson. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the official midway point of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
SBLive/SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Phenix City Central (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: The Red Devils most impressive win is their most recent, a 34-21 victory over Enterprise.
2. Saraland (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Last week's 42-17 defeat of Spanish Fort feels like the best win of the season so far for the Spartans.
3. Thompson (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: We like Thompson's 27-21 victory over Lipscomb Academy on Aug. 29th as the team's most impressive win thus far.
4. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Best win for the Cougars took place on Aug. 23rd in a 28-7 rout of Hueytown.
5. Auburn (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: The Tigers 28-21 win over Opelika on Sep. 6th seems to be the best victory to date.
6. Montgomery Catholic (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Going into the Florida Panhandle and defeating Pensacola Catholic, 28-14, is the Knights most impressive win yet.
7. Parker (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Aug. 30th's 30-16 victory over Mountain Brook remains the Thundering Herd's best win.
8. Hoover (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: We like the Buccaneers' 17-14 win over Western in the Broward County Classic as this club's best victory.
9. Carver Montgomery (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Looking at the most recent win, 35-28 over Dothan, has become Carver Montgomery's best victory.
10. Hewitt-Trussville (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: An 18-14 victory over Vestavia Hills on Sep. 6th is the Huskies' most impressive through five games.
11. Mary G. Montgomery (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: The Vikings 21-17 win over Gulf Shores on Aug. 30th is the best so far.
12. Enterprise (3-2)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: A 28-21 victory over Dothan (see below) has been Enterprise's best victory.
13. Dothan (2-3)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Though the Wolves only have a couple wins to speak of, defeating Chiles (Florida) 27-7 to start the season was impressive.
14. Spain Park (4-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: The Jaguars' 39-37 win over Hoover on Aug. 30th is the club's most impressive performance.
15. Oxford (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Oxford's thrilling 29-28 victory over Mountain Brook last week is the team's best win thus far.
16. Jackson (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: A 20-13 victory over Baker remains the best win for the Aggies.
17. Baker (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Knocking off Daphne 27-21 has been the Hornets' most impressive win through five games.
18. T.R. Miller (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Tigers make their way into the rankings because of their most impressive victory, a 33-28 win over Hillcrest.
19. Prattville (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: The season-opening 41-37 victory over Pike Road is the best win of Prattville's campaign so far.
20. Hillcrest (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Jaguars defeating Andalusia 13-10 on Aug. 30th is the best win this season.
21. Muscle Shoals (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: We'd have to say the 31-13 win over Florence is the team's best victory to date.
22. Gadsden City (3-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: A 33-28 win over Muscle Shoals to start the season has been the top victory.
23. Opelika (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: The season-opening 28-14 win over Benjamin Russell is the best one.
24. Central of Clay County (5-0)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: A 35-28 victory over Benjamin Russell, like Opelika (see above) is Central of Clay County's best.
25. Spanish Fort (4-1)
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN: Defeating Fairhope 42-6 right out of the gates has been Spanish Fort's best win.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal