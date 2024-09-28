High School

Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/28/2024)

Despite no game because of Hurricane Helene, Phenix City holds strong at No. 1

Andy Villamarzo

Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19.
Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Sep. 26-27 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City after no game with IMG Academy and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Thompson. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

SBLive/SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings

1. Phenix City Central (5-0)

Central Phenix City's Andrew Alford
Central Phenix City's Andrew Alford (13) throws the ball as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

No game with IMG Academy because of Hurricane Helene equals no movement at the top of this week's rankings. The Red Devils face No. 5 Auburn this upcoming week. Buckle up.

2. Saraland (5-0)

Saraland's Ryan Williams
Saraland's Ryan Williams (1) scores his second touchdown of the night against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Spartans enjoyed a bye week before they take on Baldwin County at home this upcoming week.

3. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

It's literally that close between Clay-Chalkville and a Thompson. A mere one point separated the two in a 14-13 decision that went the Cougars' way.

4. Thompson (4-2)

Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost both of their games by one point this season. Ouch.

5. Auburn (5-0)

Tigers had a bye week and gear up for what will be Game of the Week this Friday when they take on No. 1 Phenix City Central.

6. Montgomery Catholic (5-0)

Catholic's Zaylan Jackson-Ligon
Catholic's Zaylan Jackson-Ligon (8) runs the ball at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Catholic leads Charles Henderson 28-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Knights had a bye week and take on Carroll at home this upcoming Friday night.

7. Parker (5-1)

The Thundering Herd escaped Hoover with a thrilling 14-10 victory over the Buccaneers. They'll take on Jackson-Olin this week.

8. Carver Montgomery (5-0)

Carver Montgomery
Carver takes the field for the Vestavia Hills game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday August 23, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wolverines had a bye week and take on Enterprise at home this upcoming Friday night.

9. Hoover (4-2)

Hoover Buccaneers head into the classic under interim head coach Chip English
Hoover Buccaneers head into the classic under interim head coach Chip English /

Hard top drop these guys too far down after only falling 14-10 to Parker. A meeting with Oak Mountain is coming up.

10. Hewitt-Trussville (5-1)

The Huskies made easy work of Pinson Valley in a 59-7 rout. Now they get ready for a showdown with Thompson.

11. Mary G. Montgomery (5-1)

The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they cruised to a 42-0 victory over Baldwin County.

12. Enterprise (3-2)

The Wildcats had a bye week and take on Carver Montgomery at home this upcoming Friday night.

13. Dothan (2-3)

Dothan football
Dothan's Tamarion Peterson (5) pitches the ball to Dothan's Raymon Blackmon (0) at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Dothan leads Jeff Davis 31-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wolves had a bye week and take on Opelika at home this upcoming Friday night.

14. Spain Park (5-0)

Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 34-24 win over James Clemens.

15. Oxford (6-0)

The Yellow Jackets just keep rolling as they took care of business in a 35-10 win over Helena.

16. Jackson (5-1)

The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 42-6 victory over LeFlore.

17. Baker (4-1)

The Hornets had a bye week and take on Robertsdale at home this upcoming Friday night.

18. T.R. Miller (6-0)

If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 28-14 win over UMS-Wright Prep.

19. Prattville (4-1)

The Lions had a bye week and take on Vestavia Hills at home this upcoming Friday night.

20. Hillcrest (5-1)

Hillcrest bounced back from the loss to T.R. Miller last week with a 29-20 win over Greenville.

21. Muscle Shoals (4-1)

The Trojans had a bye week and take on Athens at home this upcoming Friday night.

22. Gadsden City (4-1)

The Titans are winners of three in a row after a 40-27 victory over Bob Jones.

23. Opelika (5-1)

One of the more impressive wins on Friday was that of Opelika when they defeated Pike Road, 31-20.

24. Central of Clay County (6-0)

The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 35-21 win over Scottsboro. Solid win for Central of Clay County.

25. Spanish Fort (5-1)

Impressive win after impressive win for the Toros and they added another under their belt with a 21-7 victory over Daphne this past Friday.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Alabama