Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/28/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Sep. 26-27 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City after no game with IMG Academy and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Thompson. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
SBLive/SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Phenix City Central (5-0)
No game with IMG Academy because of Hurricane Helene equals no movement at the top of this week's rankings. The Red Devils face No. 5 Auburn this upcoming week. Buckle up.
2. Saraland (5-0)
The Spartans enjoyed a bye week before they take on Baldwin County at home this upcoming week.
3. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)
It's literally that close between Clay-Chalkville and a Thompson. A mere one point separated the two in a 14-13 decision that went the Cougars' way.
4. Thompson (4-2)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost both of their games by one point this season. Ouch.
5. Auburn (5-0)
Tigers had a bye week and gear up for what will be Game of the Week this Friday when they take on No. 1 Phenix City Central.
6. Montgomery Catholic (5-0)
The Knights had a bye week and take on Carroll at home this upcoming Friday night.
7. Parker (5-1)
The Thundering Herd escaped Hoover with a thrilling 14-10 victory over the Buccaneers. They'll take on Jackson-Olin this week.
8. Carver Montgomery (5-0)
The Wolverines had a bye week and take on Enterprise at home this upcoming Friday night.
9. Hoover (4-2)
Hard top drop these guys too far down after only falling 14-10 to Parker. A meeting with Oak Mountain is coming up.
10. Hewitt-Trussville (5-1)
The Huskies made easy work of Pinson Valley in a 59-7 rout. Now they get ready for a showdown with Thompson.
11. Mary G. Montgomery (5-1)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they cruised to a 42-0 victory over Baldwin County.
12. Enterprise (3-2)
The Wildcats had a bye week and take on Carver Montgomery at home this upcoming Friday night.
13. Dothan (2-3)
The Wolves had a bye week and take on Opelika at home this upcoming Friday night.
14. Spain Park (5-0)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 34-24 win over James Clemens.
15. Oxford (6-0)
The Yellow Jackets just keep rolling as they took care of business in a 35-10 win over Helena.
16. Jackson (5-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 42-6 victory over LeFlore.
17. Baker (4-1)
The Hornets had a bye week and take on Robertsdale at home this upcoming Friday night.
18. T.R. Miller (6-0)
If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 28-14 win over UMS-Wright Prep.
19. Prattville (4-1)
The Lions had a bye week and take on Vestavia Hills at home this upcoming Friday night.
20. Hillcrest (5-1)
Hillcrest bounced back from the loss to T.R. Miller last week with a 29-20 win over Greenville.
21. Muscle Shoals (4-1)
The Trojans had a bye week and take on Athens at home this upcoming Friday night.
22. Gadsden City (4-1)
The Titans are winners of three in a row after a 40-27 victory over Bob Jones.
23. Opelika (5-1)
One of the more impressive wins on Friday was that of Opelika when they defeated Pike Road, 31-20.
24. Central of Clay County (6-0)
The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 35-21 win over Scottsboro. Solid win for Central of Clay County.
25. Spanish Fort (5-1)
Impressive win after impressive win for the Toros and they added another under their belt with a 21-7 victory over Daphne this past Friday.
