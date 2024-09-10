Vote: Alabama High School Football Coach of the Week (9/10/2024)
Alabama high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Yellowhammer State led their teams to big wins in Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have six head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Alabama High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 5-Sep. 7 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 15th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveAL.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are this week's nominees:
Ben Blackmon, Enterprise
The Wildcats have been one of the state's top teams and Blackmon continued to lead them to an undefeated mark after a thrilling 18-14 win over Dothan.
Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook
Facing Hueytown in one of Week 3's toughest games, Yeager was able to press all the right buttons. The Spartans' lead man led his club to a thrilling 23-21 victory, improving Mountain Brook to 2-1 on the season.
Chip English, Hoover
Looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, Hoover was going to need to pull off a win on the road against Hillcrest. English and crew did, leading his team to a convincing 35-6 victory, improving to 2-1.
Chad McGehee, James Clemens
Needing a field goal block at the end to preserve a 34-31 win over Bob Jones gives an idea of the kind of excitement at the end of last week's win for James Clemens. McGehee led the charge and has the club undefeated at 2-0.
Keith Etheredge, Auburn
Another one of the best matchups in the entire state in Week 3 was between Auburn and Opelika. Both clashed in a battle of Top 25 teams, with Etheredge leading the Tigers to a 28-21 barn burner.
Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal