Vote: Alabama High School Football Coach of the Week (9/17/2024)
Alabama high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Yellowhammer State led their teams to big wins in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have four head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Alabama High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Chip English, Hoover
Looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, Hoover was going to need to pull off a win on the road against Hillcrest. English and crew did, leading his team to a convincing 35-6 victory, improving to 2-1.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 12-Sep. 14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveAL.
Here are this week's nominees:
Tim Carter, Fairhope
Since dropping the first game of the season to Spanish Fort, Carter has his team on a roll. Carter has led his Fairhope squad to three straight wins, latest being a 42-25 win over Davidson.
Mark Hudspeth, Gulf Shores
An 0-3 start didn't deter Hudspeth's Dolphins from pulling off win No. 1 last week. Hudspeth led his Gulf Shores team to a convincing 28-10 victory over McGill-Toolen.
Tim Vakakes, Spain Park
In one of the state's most hotly contested Week 3 games, Vakakes pressed all the right buttons for the Jaguars. The Spain Park lead man led them to a 28-26 win over Helena.
Trent Taylor, Andalusia
After an 0-2 start for the Bulldogs, the longtime Andalusia head coach has to shake up his squad. Taylor has led them to bac-to-back victories, including last week's 26-24 win over Greenville.
