Vote: Who should be the South Alabama high school football Player of the Week? (9/17/2024)

Here are the nominees for South Alabama Football Player of the Week; please vote for the player you find most worthy of this week's honor

T.R. Miller's Myles Johnson (32), a University of Florida commit, rushed for 205 yards last week and is a candidate for this week's South Alabama Player of the Week. Read about all of our nominees and vote for your choice to be this week's winner.
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues to march forward and so does are quest to find the latest South Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.

Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jack O'Neil of McGill-Toolen.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Dillon Alfred, Saraland

Alfred had 10 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Alfred is currently committed to Ole Miss.

EJ Crowell, Jackson

Crowell rushed for 251 yards on 24 carries in Jackson’s 20-13 victory over Baker. Crowell is listed as the number one ranked running back in the Class of 2027.

Myles Johnson, T.R. Miller

Miller rushed for 205 yards on seven carries and scored on touchdown. Johnson is currently committed Florida.

Shondell Harris, Mary G. Montgomery

Harris threw four touchdown passes in the Vikings 41-3 victory over Robertsdale.

Kolin Wilson, Gulf Shores

Wilson ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the Dolphins victory over McGill-Toolen. Wilson is currently committed to Mississippi State.

Jayden Parks, Brantley

Went 10-15 for 230 yards and five touchdowns in Brantley’s 48-14 win over Red Level.

Jo Pierce, Catholic Montgomery

Had two interceptions and eight tackles in the Knights 28-14 victory over Pensacola Catholic.

J.J. Bush, Theodore

Ran 21 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Bush is a junior and helped lead Theodore to their first victory of the season over Baldwin County.

Gunner Rivers, St. Michael

Threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in their 45-7 win over Satsuma. Rivers is the son of former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers.

Grant Phillips, Saint James

Had a pick six in the Trojans 21-18 upset victory over Handley

