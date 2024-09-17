Vote: Who should be the South Alabama high school football Player of the Week? (9/17/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues to march forward and so does are quest to find the latest South Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jack O'Neil of McGill-Toolen.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dillon Alfred, Saraland
Alfred had 10 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Alfred is currently committed to Ole Miss.
EJ Crowell, Jackson
Crowell rushed for 251 yards on 24 carries in Jackson’s 20-13 victory over Baker. Crowell is listed as the number one ranked running back in the Class of 2027.
Myles Johnson, T.R. Miller
Miller rushed for 205 yards on seven carries and scored on touchdown. Johnson is currently committed Florida.
Shondell Harris, Mary G. Montgomery
Harris threw four touchdown passes in the Vikings 41-3 victory over Robertsdale.
Kolin Wilson, Gulf Shores
Wilson ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the Dolphins victory over McGill-Toolen. Wilson is currently committed to Mississippi State.
Jayden Parks, Brantley
Went 10-15 for 230 yards and five touchdowns in Brantley’s 48-14 win over Red Level.
Jo Pierce, Catholic Montgomery
Had two interceptions and eight tackles in the Knights 28-14 victory over Pensacola Catholic.
J.J. Bush, Theodore
Ran 21 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Bush is a junior and helped lead Theodore to their first victory of the season over Baldwin County.
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael
Threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in their 45-7 win over Satsuma. Rivers is the son of former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers.
Grant Phillips, Saint James
Had a pick six in the Trojans 21-18 upset victory over Handley