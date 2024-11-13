Arizona high school football computer rankings (11/11/2024)
The Arizona high school football regular season is complete, and this week, every classification will be in the postseason.
Below are our latest Arizona high school football computer rankings as the big schools enter the playoffs.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Arizona football computer rankings, as of November 11, 2024:
ARIZONA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 1A
1. Hayden (11-0)
0.982 pts
2. Bagdad (10-1-1)
0.936 pts
3. Mogollon (9-2-1)
0.793 pts
4. St. David (9-2)
0.745 pts
5. Lincoln Prep (7-3)
0.708 pts
6. Mohave Accelerated (9-3-1)
0.671 pts
7. Valley Union (6-2)
0.635 pts
8. El Capitan (6-4-1)
0.629 pts
9. Desert Heights Prep (6-4-1)
0.566 pts
10. Superior (6-5)
0.558 pts
CLASS 2A
1. San Tan Charter (10-0-1)
0.913 pts
2. Tonopah Valley (11-0)
0.897 pts
3. Pima (10-1)
0.850 pts
4. Bisbee (10-1)
0.802 pts
5. Scottsdale Christian Academy (7-3-1)
0.737 pts
6. Arizona Lutheran Academy (8-3)
0.725 pts
7. Phoenix Christian (8-2)
0.721 pts
8. Santa Cruz Valley (8-3)
0.694 pts
9. Veritas Prep (8-3)
0.691 pts
10. Willcox (7-4)
0.634 pts
CLASS 3A
1. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (11-0)
0.973 pts
2. Benjamin Franklin (10-1)
0.945 pts
3. Thatcher (9-2)
0.919 pts
4. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (10-1)
0.910 pts
5. Florence (9-2)
0.817 pts
6. Round Valley (8-3)
0.765 pts
7. Mohave (8-3)
0.753 pts
8. Payson (8-3)
0.721 pts
9. Paradise Honors (7-4)
0.716 pts
10. River Valley (8-3)
0.661 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Snowflake (10-0)
0.993 pts
2. Arizona College Prep (9-1)
0.972 pts
3. Yuma Catholic (9-1)
0.968 pts
4. Mica Mountain (10-0)
0.948 pts
5. Prescott (10-1)
0.930 pts
6. Thunderbird (9-1)
0.929 pts
7. Seton Catholic (8-2)
0.851 pts
8. Arcadia (8-2)
0.828 pts
9. Vista Grande (8-2)
0.807 pts
10. Northwest Christian (7-3)
0.800 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Marana (10-0)
1.053 pts
2. Higley (7-3)
0.961 pts
3. Desert Mountain (8-2)
0.957 pts
4. Horizon (8-2)
0.926 pts
5. Tucson High Magnet School (8-2)
0.847 pts
6. Verrado (9-2)
0.797 pts
7. Cactus (7-3)
0.791 pts
8. Buena (8-2)
0.789 pts
9. Kellis (9-1)
0.789 pts
10. McClintock (9-1)
0.784 pts
CLASS 6A
1. Basha (9-1)
1.018 pts
2. Liberty (9-1)
0.988 pts
3. American Leadership Academy (9-1)
0.956 pts
4. Hamilton (9-1)
0.891 pts
5. Queen Creek (8-2)
0.845 pts
6. Mountain View (9-1)
0.840 pts
7. Brophy College Prep (8-2)
0.834 pts
8. Red Mountain (7-3)
0.810 pts
9. Highland (7-3)
0.803 pts
10. Salpointe Catholic (7-2)
0.803 pts
