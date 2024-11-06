Arizona high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Arizona high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings for the state.
Basha, Liberty and Brophy College Prep hold the top three spots in our 6A computer rankings.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Arizona football computer rankings, as of November 4, 2024:
ARIZONA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 1A
1. Hayden (10-0)
0.974 pts
2. Bagdad (9-1-1)
0.885 pts
3. Mogollon (9-1-1)
0.859 pts
4. St. David (9-1)
0.790 pts
5. Lincoln Prep (7-3)
0.688 pts
6. Mohave Accelerated (9-3-1)
0.666 pts
7. Valley Union (6-2)
0.643 pts
8. El Capitan (6-4-1)
0.626 pts
9. Superior (6-5)
0.563 pts
10. Desert Heights Prep (6-4-1)
0.557 pts
CLASS 2A
1. San Tan Charter (9-0-1)
0.908 pts
2. Tonopah Valley (10-0)
0.885 pts
3. Bisbee (9-1)
0.841 pts
4. Pima (9-1)
0.819 pts
5. Phoenix Christian (8-1)
0.784 pts
6. Arizona Lutheran Academy (7-3)
0.761 pts
7. Santa Cruz Valley (8-2)
0.740 pts
8. Willcox (7-3)
0.719 pts
9. Miami (7-3)
0.711 pts
10. Veritas Prep (7-3)
0.683 pts
CLASS 3A
1. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (10-0)
0.970 pts
2. Benjamin Franklin (9-1)
0.920 pts
3. Thatcher (8-2)
0.897 pts
4. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (9-1)
0.890 pts
5. Mohave (8-2)
0.854 pts
6. River Valley (8-2)
0.775 pts
7. Payson (8-2)
0.769 pts
8. Florence (8-2)
0.761 pts
9. Wickenburg (7-3)
0.743 pts
10. Paradise Honors (6-4)
0.732 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Snowflake (9-0)
1.026 pts
2. Arizona College Prep (8-1)
0.966 pts
3. Yuma Catholic (8-1)
0.956 pts
4. Thunderbird (8-1)
0.922 pts
5. Prescott (9-1)
0.905 pts
6. Mica Mountain (9-0)
0.899 pts
7. Arcadia (8-1)
0.862 pts
8. Seton Catholic (6-2)
0.807 pts
9. Northwest Christian (7-2)
0.800 pts
10. Vista Grande (7-2)
0.761 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Marana (10-0)
1.102 pts
2. Horizon (8-1)
1.006 pts
3. Higley (6-3)
0.924 pts
4. Desert Mountain (7-2)
0.888 pts
5. Ironwood Ridge (8-1)
0.838 pts
6. Tucson High Magnet School (7-2)
0.830 pts
7. Kellis (8-1)
0.789 pts
8. Buena (7-2)
0.774 pts
9. Verrado (8-2)
0.770 pts
10. Desert Edge (6-3)
0.767 pts
CLASS 6A
1. Basha (8-1)
1.015 pts
2. Liberty (8-1)
1.002 pts
3. Brophy College Prep (8-1)
0.933 pts
4. American Leadership Academy (8-1)
0.918 pts
5. Queen Creek (8-1)
0.898 pts
6. Hamilton (8-1)
0.866 pts
7. Red Mountain (7-2)
0.859 pts
8. Mountain View (8-1)
0.815 pts
9. Highland (6-3)
0.775 pts
10. Salpointe Catholic (6-2)
0.762 pts
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App