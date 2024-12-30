Top 20 High School Basketball Players at Nike Tournament of Champions
The 1st Annual Nike Tournament of Champions is a premiere National High School Basketball Showcase and will be held at Highlands High School in the greater Phoenix area.
Six Top 25 Nationally Ranked teams will headline the field- No. 5 Utah Prep, No. 10 Link Academy (Missouri), No. 11 St. John Bosco (California), No. 16 Roosevelt (California), No. 19 Notre Dame (California), and No. 23 AZ Compass Prep
And a loaded field of prospects. Over 20 D-1 prospects will headline the stage in Downtown Phoenix this week. The 22-team event will tip off on Thursday morning and conclude on Saturday night.
Here are 20 Players to Watch in the Nike Tournament of Champions this weekend.
1. AJ Dybantsa - Utah Prep
Height: 6’9
Weight: 210
Commitment: BYU
Dybantsa is the definition of a true-gifted scorer who can impact the game on all three scoring levels whether it’s scoring off the catch or bounce. He also creates a lot of havoc on the defensive end with his athleticism as well as his length getting after loose balls or his activity on the glass.
2. Brayden Burries - Roosevelt (California)
Height: 6’4
Weight: 200
Commitment: Uncommitted
The 6-4 combo guard plays the game at a high level where he does a little bit of everything on the offensive floor, whether it’s passing, rebounding, or scoring. He’s got a strong frame on the defensive end where he can defend multiple positions as well as defend the point of attack. Burries has high interest from Alabama, Arizona, Oregon, and SMU.
3. Chris Cenac Jr. - Link Academy (Missouri)
Height: 6’10
Weight: 230
Commitment: Houston
Cenac is not your traditional big where he can cut and defend with purpose using his 7-foot, 3-inch wingspan out on the perimeter as well as above the rim. On the offensive end, he has shown clear potential as a rim protector and a perennial scorer across all three levels. He has a high amount of potential where he could play at the highest level.
4. Isiah Harwell - Wasatch Academy (Utah)
Height: 6’6
Weight: 200
Commitment: Houston
Harwell has a smooth mid-range game where he has a high release making it difficult for defenders to block his shot. He’s also made steady progress in building his confidence shooting from behind the arc. Defensively, he has a 6-foot, 7-inch wingspan where he can pick up guards from anywhere within the half-court as well as being aggressive in the passing lanes.
5. Davis Fogle - AZ Compass Prep
Height: 6’7
Weight: 185
Commitment: Gonzaga
Fogle has a very good handle for his size as well as a good passer where he makes plays for him and his teammates. Offensively, he has a great burst where he can score as the primary ball-handler and off the ball. Defensively, he has yet to become a versatile player where he could guard all five positions but does have a strong knack for rebounding on both sides of the rim.
6. Jerry Easter - Link Academy (Missouri)
Height: 6’3
Weight: 180
Commitment: USC
Easter is a strong and physical defender who has quick hands and great anticipation to jump the passing lanes. On the offensive end, he still has an inconsistent shooting touch from behind the arc but has a strong knack for scoring at the point of attack. He is at his best when he is used as the second option.
7. John Clark - Link Academy (Missouri)
Height: 6’9
Weight: 210
Commitment: Texas
Clark has a natural and soft touch when it comes to finishing above the rim on the offensive end. He also has clear potential when it comes to finishing with his back to the basket as well. Defensively, Clark makes a strong impact using his 6-foot, 8-inch wingspan with broad shoulders and playing with a ton of physicality limiting the opposition into taking one shot.
8. Alec Blair - De La Salle (California)
Height: 6’6
Weight: 180
Commitment: Oklahoma
Blair is a national left-handed scorer who is committed to the University of Oklahoma to play both basketball and baseball. He is a prototypical wing who plays hard-nosed defense on the perimeter as well as a high-level rebounder above the rim.
9. Kayden Edwards - Duncanville (Texas)
Height: 6’2
Weight: 170
Commitment: TCU
Edwards is a consistent performer on the offensive end, where he can score across all three levels, whether he’s the primary ball-handler or playing off the ball. He also brings a quick release where he can adapt to making defenders pay. On the defensive end, he is very long and active in the passing lanes, as well as rim-protecting.
10. JJ Mandaquit - Utah Prep
Height: 6’1
Weight: 190
Commitment: Washington
Mandaquit is a pure-point guard who has great passing instincts whether it’s on a dime or on the move. Offensively, he has a smooth shooting touch where he can score on all three scoring levels. On the defensive end, he gets tested because of his size but is very smart at reading the next pass as well as rebounding well from the guard position.
11. Tyler Jackson - SoCal Academy (California)
Height: 6’2
Weight: 160
Commitment: Uncommitted
The Baltimore native is receiving heavy interest from Auburn and Maryland. Jackson is very comfortable when he is the primary ball-handler and knows how to get to his spots on the offensive end. He has a huge upside with his length and versatility on the defensive end as well.
12. Kelvin Odih - SoCal Academy (California)
Height: 6’4
Weight: 190
Commitment: West Virginia
Odih has a long reach, and he is also very comfortable playing on the ball as well as off the ball. Offensively, he needs to become more consistent in his mid-range and perimeter game when it comes to scoring off the catch as well as the bounce. Defensively, he is long and twitchy where he can guard multiple positions whether it’s out on the perimeter or the rim.
13. A’mare Bynum - Link Academy (Missouri)
Height: 6’8
Weight: 210
Commitment: Ohio State
Bynum is a long and wiry 6-foot-8 and he is a capable defender whether it’s at the power forward or center position. He is also a high-level rebounder thanks to his high motor but still needs to add some muscle in his frame to succeed at a high level.
14. Tyran Stokes - Notre Dame (California)
Height: 6’7
Weight: 245
Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Houston, and several others
Stokes is a very quick guard for his size, and he is unafraid when it comes to finishing on the attack while absorbing contact. He is still developing a consistent touch when it comes to shooting from behind the arc. On the defensive end, Stokes does a great job when it comes to guarding with space as well as walling up at the front of the rim.
15. Brandon McCoy - St. John Bosco (California)
Height: 6’4
Weight: 180
Offers: UCLA, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, and several others
McCoy is a long and wiry guard where he has a quick first step to finish above the rim as well as score on all three levels at the offensive end. Defensively, he has a strong frame where he plays with a ton of physicality and has the athleticism to jump the passing lanes.
16. Ikenna Alozie - Dream City Christian (Arizona)
Height: 6’2
Weight: 185
Offers: Cincinnati, Creighton, Georgetown, Kentucky, and several others
Alozie is a tough two-way player with a great amount of potential whether it’s blocking shots or defending the perimeter. Offensively, he is a gifted scorer who can hit elevated threes or mid-range jumpers.
17. Christian Collins - St. John Bosco (California)
Height: 6’8
Weight: 200
Offers: California, Georgia Tech, Kansas, and several others
Collins has an impressive offensive talent with good ball-handling skills, a good-looking jump shot, and a deep range when it comes to shooting from behind the arc. His offensive game will go to the next level as he adds strength and improves his ability to finish through contact.
18. Quincy Wadley - AZ Compass Prep
Height: 6’4
Weight: 175
Offers: Arizona State, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, and several others
The Arlington, Virginia native has a very polished skillset playing on and off the basketball. On the offensive end, Wadley is a three-level scorer and can create space for himself as well as his teammates. On the defensive end, he is very rangy where he can get into the passing lanes with his athleticism and length. His father, Quincy Sr., played at Temple from 1997-2001.
19. Davion Adkins - Faith Family Academy (Texas)
Height: 6’8
Weight: 205
Offers: Arizona State, California, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, and several others
The 6-8 power forward has a strong ability to elevate and finish strong at the rim making him a constant threat in the post. Whether it’s a thunderous dunk or a smooth finish, Adkins’ versatility and athletic prowess make him a standout player on both ends of the court.
20. Kaden House - AZ Compass Prep
Height: 6’3
Weight: 175
Offers: Grand Canyon, Hampton, Michigan, New Mexico, and Washington State
The 6-3 junior combo guard is a shifty ball handler whose ability to create space from defenders and pull a quick release jumper keeps defenders guessing. House also uses his explosive first step to get into the lane, where he scores with floaters and crafty layups. He is the son of NBA veteran Eddie House.