Arkansas (AAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

The Fordyce Redbugs play Hoxie on Friday in the first round of the Arkansas high school football playoffs.
The Fordyce Redbugs play Hoxie on Friday in the first round of the Arkansas high school football playoffs. / Jimmy Jones

Playoff time has arrived in Arkansas high school football.

The postseason kicks off as Class 2A through 7A plus the 8-man division start Round 1 of playoff football on Friday, November 15.

Several teams earned first-round byes and will start their playoff run in Round 2.

Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Class 7A

First-round matchups

Springdale vs. Cabot

7 p.m. Friday

Pulaski Academy vs. Har-Ber

7 p.m. Friday

Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Bentonville West

7 p.m. Friday

Rogers vs. Little Rock Southwest

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

First-round matchups

El Dorado vs. Russellville

7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Home vs. Sheridan

7 p.m. Friday

Lake Hamilton vs. Jonesboro

7 p.m. Friday

Marion vs. Van Buren

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

First-round matchups

Valley View vs. Arkansas

7 p.m. Friday

Morrilton vs. Searcy

7 p.m. Friday

Parkview vs. Wynne

7 p.m. Friday

Maumelle vs. Greenbrier

7 p.m. Friday

Robinson vs. Vilonia

7 p.m. Friday

Lakeside vs. Nettleton

7 p.m. Friday

Farmington vs. Beebe

7 p.m. Friday

Harding Academy vs. Camden Fairview

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

First-round matchups

Lonoke vs. Prairie Grove

7 p.m. Friday

Arkadelphia vs. Ozark

7 p.m. Friday

DeWitt vs. Gentry

7 p.m. Friday

Southside vs. Harmony Grove

7 p.m. Friday

Heber Springs vs. Blytheville

7 p.m. Friday

Monticello vs. Forrest City

7 p.m. Friday

Gravette vs. Hamburg

7 p.m. Friday

Clinton vs. Gosnell

7 p.m. Friday

Warren vs. Central Arkansas Christian

7 p.m. Friday

Nashville vs. Pocahontas

7 p.m. Friday

Elkins vs. Helena

7 p.m. Friday

Mena vs. Green Forest

7 p.m. Friday

Malvern vs. Pottsville

7 p.m. Friday

Highland vs. Ashdown

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

First-round matchups

Perryville vs. Atkins

7 p.m. Friday

Osceola vs. Centerpoint

7 p.m. Friday

Charleston vs. Melbourne

7 p.m. Friday

Fordyce vs. Hoxie

7 p.m. Friday

Jessieville vs. Palestine-Wheatley

7 p.m. Friday

Booneville vs. Magnet Cove

7 p.m. Friday

Mayflower vs. Lavaca

7 p.m. Friday

Harmony Grove vs. Dumas

7 p.m. Friday

Mansfield vs. Paris

7 p.m. Friday

Newport vs. McGehee

7 p.m. Friday

Salem vs. West Fork

7 p.m. Friday

Prescott vs. Quitman

7 p.m. Friday

Rivercrest vs. Fouke

7 p.m. Friday

Rison vs. Walnut Ridge

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket

8 Man

2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket

Published
