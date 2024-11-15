Arkansas (AAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Arkansas high school football.
The postseason kicks off as Class 2A through 7A plus the 8-man division start Round 1 of playoff football on Friday, November 15.
Several teams earned first-round byes and will start their playoff run in Round 2.
Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus first-round matchups:
Class 7A
First-round matchups
Springdale vs. Cabot
7 p.m. Friday
Pulaski Academy vs. Har-Ber
7 p.m. Friday
Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Bentonville West
7 p.m. Friday
Rogers vs. Little Rock Southwest
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
First-round matchups
El Dorado vs. Russellville
7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Home vs. Sheridan
7 p.m. Friday
Lake Hamilton vs. Jonesboro
7 p.m. Friday
Marion vs. Van Buren
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
First-round matchups
Valley View vs. Arkansas
7 p.m. Friday
Morrilton vs. Searcy
7 p.m. Friday
Parkview vs. Wynne
7 p.m. Friday
Maumelle vs. Greenbrier
7 p.m. Friday
Robinson vs. Vilonia
7 p.m. Friday
Lakeside vs. Nettleton
7 p.m. Friday
Farmington vs. Beebe
7 p.m. Friday
Harding Academy vs. Camden Fairview
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
First-round matchups
Lonoke vs. Prairie Grove
7 p.m. Friday
Arkadelphia vs. Ozark
7 p.m. Friday
DeWitt vs. Gentry
7 p.m. Friday
Southside vs. Harmony Grove
7 p.m. Friday
Heber Springs vs. Blytheville
7 p.m. Friday
Monticello vs. Forrest City
7 p.m. Friday
Gravette vs. Hamburg
7 p.m. Friday
Clinton vs. Gosnell
7 p.m. Friday
Warren vs. Central Arkansas Christian
7 p.m. Friday
Nashville vs. Pocahontas
7 p.m. Friday
Elkins vs. Helena
7 p.m. Friday
Mena vs. Green Forest
7 p.m. Friday
Malvern vs. Pottsville
7 p.m. Friday
Highland vs. Ashdown
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
First-round matchups
Perryville vs. Atkins
7 p.m. Friday
Osceola vs. Centerpoint
7 p.m. Friday
Charleston vs. Melbourne
7 p.m. Friday
Fordyce vs. Hoxie
7 p.m. Friday
Jessieville vs. Palestine-Wheatley
7 p.m. Friday
Booneville vs. Magnet Cove
7 p.m. Friday
Mayflower vs. Lavaca
7 p.m. Friday
Harmony Grove vs. Dumas
7 p.m. Friday
Mansfield vs. Paris
7 p.m. Friday
Newport vs. McGehee
7 p.m. Friday
Salem vs. West Fork
7 p.m. Friday
Prescott vs. Quitman
7 p.m. Friday
Rivercrest vs. Fouke
7 p.m. Friday
Rison vs. Walnut Ridge
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket
8 Man
2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket
