Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Computer Rankings (1/12/2025)
The 2024 Arkansas high school boys basketball season is at the midway point and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Arkansas boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 12, 2025:
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1. Jonesboro (16-1)
2. Springdale (14-3)
3. North Little Rock (9-4)
4. Bryant (10-7)
5. Conway (11-6)
6. Bentonville (10-5)
7. Fayetteville (11-4)
8. Northside (8-5)
9. Bentonville West (10-4)
10. Rogers (12-3)
CLASS 5A
1. Farmington (15-3)
2. Valley View (13-2)
3. Nettleton (14-2)
4. Russellville (13-3)
5. Marion (12-4)
6. Little Rock Christian Academy (12-4)
7. Harrison (14-4)
8. Lakeside (12-3)
9. Greenbrier (11-6)
10. Alma (8-3)
CLASS 4A
1. Mills University (18-1)
2. Forrest City (14-2)
3. Magnolia (8-1)
4. Blytheville (11-6)
5. EStem (17-6)
6. Pottsville (8-5)
7. Bauxite (14-3)
8. Robinson (12-5)
9. Stuttgart (11-7)
10. Dardanelle (15-3)
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman (21-2)
2. Melbourne (13-4)
3. Lincoln (14-2)
4. Flippin (18-6)
5. Osceola (9-6)
6. Lamar (11-3)
7. Elkins (16-3)
8. Dumas (10-5)
9. Mayflower (10-3)
10. Mountain View (8-6)
CLASS 2A
1. Cedar Ridge (12-6)
2. Izard County (11-8)
3. Hackett (12-3)
4. England (14-3)
5. Sloan-Hendrix (16-6)
6. Mt. Vernon-Enola (14-5)
7. East Poinsett County (9-3)
8. Riverside (20-5)
9. Bay (14-6)
10. Ozark Catholic (20-4)
CLASS 1A
1. Marked Tree (10-1)
2. Brinkley (10-3)
3. Earle (8-2)
4. Jasper (16-5)
5. Calico Rock (13-5)
6. Blevins (15-3)
7. Lafayette County (10-3)
8. Concord (11-10)
9. Dermott (12-2)
10. Bearden (13-5)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal