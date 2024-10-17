Arkansas high school football computer rankings (10/17/2024)
It's Week 8 of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season, and High School on SI is continuing to publish its weekly computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Arkansas football computer rankings, as of Oct. 17, 2024:
Class 7A
1. Bryant (6-0)
1.094 pts
2. Conway (6-0)
0.907 pts
3. Pulaski Academy (5-1)
0.814 pts
4. Fayetteville (5-1)
0.806 pts
5. Springdale (6-0)
0.751 pts
6. Little Rock Christian Academy (4-2)
0.722 pts
7. Rogers (4-2)
0.633 pts
8. Bentonville (3-3)
0.533 pts
9. Cabot (2-4)
0.451 pts
10. Little Rock Southwest (1-5)
0.362 pts
Class 7A complete rankings
Class 6A
1. Greenwood (6-0)
0.872 pts
2. Shiloh Christian (4-2)
0.861 pts
3. Marion (5-1)
0.843 pts
4. Mountain Home (5-1)
0.841 pts
5. Lake Hamilton (5-1)
0.792 pts
6. Benton (5-1)
0.791 pts
7. Catholic (6-0)
0.762 pts
8. El Dorado (3-3)
0.591 pts
9. Russellville (3-3)
0.568 pts
10. Southside (3-3)
0.526 pts
Class 6A complete rankings
Class 5A
1. Parkview (5-1)
0.904 pts
2. Valley View (6-0)
0.896 pts
3. Morrilton (6-0)
0.879 pts
4. Lakeside (5-1)
0.867 pts
5. Robinson (5-1)
0.812 pts
6. Farmington (5-1)
0.762 pts
7. Searcy (5-1)
0.754 pts
8. Nettleton (5-1)
0.744 pts
9. Vilonia (5-1)
0.704 pts
10. Camden Fairview (4-2)
0.685 pts
Class 5A complete rankings
Class 4A
1. Elkins (6-0)
1.023 pts
2. Mena (6-0)
0.912 pts
3. Mills University (6-0)
0.822 pts
4. Southside (6-0)
0.803 pts
5. Highland (5-0)
0.803 pts
6. Malvern (6-0)
0.801 pts
7. Warren (4-2)
0.798 pts
8. Gravette (6-0)
0.792 pts
9. Dardanelle (5-1)
0.786 pts
10. Clinton (5-1)
0.773 pts
Class 4A complete rankings
Class 3A
1. Fordyce (6-0)
0.933 pts
2. Bismarck (6-0)
0.896 pts
3. Mayflower (6-0)
0.833 pts
4. Booneville (6-0)
0.877 pts
5. Rison (6-0)
0.864 pts
6. Rivercrest (6-0)
0.858 pts
7. Osceola (4-1)
0.833 pts
8. Prescott (6-0)
0.825 pts
9. Centerpoint (6-0)
0.758 pts
10. Atkins (5-1)
0.758 pts
Class 3A complete rankings
Class 2A
1. Conway Christian (6-0)
0.923 pts
2. Carlisle (6-0)
0.887 pts
3. Des Arc (5-1)
0.740 pts
4. Poyen (5-1)
0.684 pts
5. McCrory (5-1)
0.639 pts
6. Bigelow (3-2)
0.627 pts
7. Junction City (4-2)
0.626 pts
8. Mount Ida (4-2)
0.607 pts
9. Hector (4-2)
0.591 pts
10. Mineral Springs (3-3)
0.566 pts
Class 2A complete rankings
Class 8-man complete rankings
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports