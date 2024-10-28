Arkansas high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every classification of Arkansas high school football ahead of Week 9
Eight weeks of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season have passed, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings featuring the best AAA teams in the state.
Bryant continues to hold the top spot in 7A after a dominant victory over Cabot last week.
Greenwood surpassed Shiloh Christian as the top-ranked team in 6A. Valley View still holds the No. 1 spot in 5A.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spots in each division? Here are SBLive’s latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
8-MAN
1. Midland (7-0)
0.885 pts
2. Strong (5-0)
0.834 pts
3. Corning (6-1)
0.832 pts
4. Cedar Ridge (7-1)
0.831 pts
5. South Side (4-1)
0.638 pts
6. Subiaco Academy (4-3)
0.608 pts
7. Woodlawn (5-2)
0.597 pts
8. Brinkley (3-2)
0.545 pts
9. Rector (2-2)
0.533 pts
10. Marvell-Elaine (3-3)
0.489 pts
CLASS 2A
1. Carlisle (8-0)
0.885 pts
2. Conway Christian (8-0)
0.873 pts
3. Des Arc (7-1)
0.768 pts
4. Bigelow (5-2)
0.685 pts
5. Marked Tree (6-2)
0.678 pts
6. Poyen (6-2)
0.674 pts
7. Murfreesboro (6-2)
0.635 pts
8. Junction City (5-3)
0.597 pts
9. Mineral Springs (5-3)
0.597 pts
10. Hazen (4-4)
0.553 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Bismarck (8-0)
0.985 pts
2. Mayflower (8-0)
0.979 pts
3. Rison (8-0)
0.913 pts
4. Fordyce (8-0)
0.888 pts
5. Osceola (6-1)
0.868 pts
6. Rivercrest (7-1)
0.806 pts
7. Prescott (7-1)
0.769 pts
8. Newport (6-2)
0.743 pts
9. Melbourne (6-2)
0.739 pts
10. Mansfield (6-2)
0.718 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Elkins (8-0)
1.052 pts
2. Mena (8-0)
0.912 pts
3. Dardanelle (7-1)
0.869 pts
4. Warren (6-2)
0.864 pts
5. Southside (8-0)
0.845 pts
6. Clinton (7-1)
0.823 pts
7. Gravette (8-0)
0.813 pts
8. Mills University (8-0)
0.796 pts
9. Malvern (7-0)
0.778 pts
10. Gentry (7-1)
0.769 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Valley View (8-0)
1.252 pts
2. Parkview (7-1)
0.893 pts
3. Farmington (7-1)
0.872 pts
4. Lakeside (7-1)
0.856 pts
5. Robinson (7-1)
0.841 pts
6. Morrilton (7-1)
0.806 pts
7. Camden Fairview (6-2)
0.753 pts
8. Wynne (6-2)
0.735 pts
9. Greenbrier (5-3)
0.689 pts
10. Maumelle (5-2)
0.689 pts
CLASS 6A
1. Greenwood (8-0)
0.944 pts
2. Shiloh Christian (6-2)
0.944 pts
3. Mountain Home (7-1)
0.884 pts
4. Marion (7-1)
0.853 pts
5. Benton (7-1)
0.841 pts
6. Catholic (7-1)
0.739 pts
7. Lake Hamilton (5-3)
0.681 pts
8. Russellville (4-4)
0.645 pts
9. El Dorado (4-4)
0.592 pts
10. Jonesboro (2-6)
0.457 pts
CLASS 7A
1. Bryant (8-0)
1.112 pts
2. Conway (8-0)
0.952 pts
3. Pulaski Academy (6-2)
0.819 pts
4. Fayetteville (6-2)
0.772 pts
5. Little Rock Christian Academy (6-2)
0.742 pts
6. Bentonville (5-3)
0.691 pts
7. Springdale (6-2)
0.615 pts
8. Rogers (5-3)
0.581 pts
9. Cabot (2-6)
0.445 pts
10. Central (2-6)
0.406 pts
