Arkansas high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)
High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every classification of Arkansas high school football through Week 9
Nine weeks of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season have passed, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings featuring the best AAA teams in the state.
Bryant, Conway and Pulaski Academy hold the top three spots in the 7A computer rankings.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spots in each division? Here are SBLive’s latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of November 4, 2024:
ARKANSAS FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
8-MAN
1. Midland (8-0)
0.900 pts
2. Corning (7-1)
0.844 pts
3. Strong (5-0)
0.826 pts
4. Cedar Ridge (8-1)
0.781 pts
5. Woodlawn (6-2)
0.662 pts
6. Brinkley (3-2)
0.568 pts
7. Subiaco Academy (4-4)
0.549 pts
8. Rector (2-3)
0.532 pts
9. South Side (4-3)
0.493 pts
10. Marshall (3-6)
0.428 pts
CLASS 2A
1. Carlisle (9-0)
0.879 pts
2. Conway Christian (9-0)
0.864 pts
3. Bigelow (6-2)
0.686 pts
4. Des Arc (7-2)
0.662 pts
5. Murfreesboro (7-2)
0.657 pts
6. Junction City (6-3)
0.636 pts
7. Mount Ida (6-3)
0.605 pts
8. Poyen (6-3)
0.569 pts
9. East Poinsett County (5-3)
0.567 pts
10. Hazen (5-4)
0.552 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Bismarck (9-0)
0.994 pts
2. Osceola (7-1)
0.926 pts
3. Fordyce (9-0)
0.898 pts
4. Rivercrest (8-1)
0.877 pts
5. Prescott (8-1)
0.827 pts
6. Mayflower (8-1)
0.815 pts
7. Rison (8-1)
0.808 pts
8. Newport (7-2)
0.773 pts
9. Booneville (8-1)
0.751 pts
10. Mansfield (7-2)
0.733 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Elkins (9-0)
1.036 pts
2. Mena (9-0)
0.901 pts
3. Warren (7-2)
0.886 pts
4. Dardanelle (8-1)
0.885 pts
5. Southside (9-0)
0.873 pts
6. Malvern (8-0)
0.820 pts
7. Mills University (9-0)
0.783 pts
8. Highland (7-1)
0.780 pts
9. Gentry (8-1)
0.747 pts
10. Gravette (8-1)
0.743 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Maumelle (6-2)
0.934 pts
2. Parkview (8-1)
0.929 pts
3. Valley View (9-0)
0.921 pts
4. Farmington (8-1)
0.903 pts
5. Robinson (8-1)
0.857 pts
6. Lakeside (7-2)
0.772 pts
7. Morrilton (7-2)
0.765 pts
8. Camden Fairview (7-2)
0.753 pts
9. Vilonia (7-2)
0.729 pts
10. Harding Academy (6-3)
0.712 pts
CLASS 6A
1. Greenwood (9-0)
0.937 pts
2. Mountain Home (8-1)
0.905 pts
3. Benton (8-1)
0.885 pts
4. Shiloh Christian (6-3)
0.814 pts
5. Catholic (8-1)
0.806 pts
6. Marion (7-2)
0.757 pts
7. Lake Hamilton (6-3)
0.746 pts
8. Russellville (5-4)
0.657 pts
9. El Dorado (5-4)
0.606 pts
10. Sheridan (3-6)
0.450 pts
CLASS 7A
1. Bryant (9-0)
1.104 pts
2. Conway (9-0)
0.960 pts
3. Pulaski Academy (7-2)
0.890 pts
4. Fayetteville (7-2)
0.813 pts
5. Bentonville (6-3)
0.704 pts
6. Little Rock Christian Academy (6-3)
0.675 pts
7. Rogers (6-3)
0.655 pts
8. Springdale (6-3)
0.588 pts
9. Cabot (3-6)
0.550 pts
10. Bentonville West (3-6)
0.428 pts
