Arkansas high school football: Week Zero predictions (8/27/2024)
We start a new series for the 2024 Arkansas high school football season this week. Starting with the Week Zero games, SBLive/High School on SI will predict every game in all classes. We will also include a predicted margin of victory. The predicted winner will be bolded with the margin in parentheses.
See below for this week’s picks.
7A
Benton vs. Bryant (21) (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium)
Little Rock Central at Springdale (14)
Little Rock Christian Academy (10) at El Dorado
Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy (14)
Rogers (3) at North Little Rock
Tulsa (Okla.) Union at Bentonville (10)
Greenwood (14) at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside (14) at Fort Smith Northside
Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage (3)
Springdale Har-Ber at Broken Arrow (Okla.) (7)
6A
Lake Hamilton (7) at Lakeside HS
West Plains (Mo.) at Mountain Home (7)
Farmington at Shiloh Christian (17)
Van Buren at Alma (10) (Thur. 29th)
Little Rock Catholic (10) at Texarkana
Marion (14) at Wynne
West Memphis at Hot Springs (7)
5A
Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview (7)
Little Rock Parkview (1) at Melissa (Texas)
Pine Bluff (7) vs. Millwood (Okla.) @ DeSoto, Texas
Helena WH-Central (14) at Watson Chapel
Jonesboro Westside at Brookland (10)
Gosnell at Greene County Tech (7)
Valley View (14) at Poplar Bluff (Mo.)
Clarksville at Ozark (21)
Warren at Greenbrier (3)
4A
Elkins (17) vs Miami (Okla.) @NEO University
Green Forest (7) at Hollister (Mo.)
Forrest City at Southside (Batesville) (7)
Pottsville at Heber Springs (3)
Little Rock Hall at Dardanelle (14)
Mountain View at Cave City (7)
Lavaca (1) at Dover
Clinton (7) at Haskell Harmony Grove
Genoa Central at Spring Hill (7)
Prescott (14) at Crossett
Monticello (7) at Fordyce
3A
Poteau (Okla.) at Booneville (10)
Atkins at Perryville (14)
Smackover (7) at Episcopal
Yellville Summit at Izard County (7)
Harrisburg at Cross County (14)
Walnut Ridge (10) at East Poinsett County
Gurdon at Magnet Cove (7)
Centerpoint (7) at Murfreesboro
Harmony Grove – OC at Junction City (7)
West Bolivar (Miss.) (7) at Lakeside Lake Village
Palestine Wheatley at Clarendon (14) (Thurs. 29th)
2A
Lafayette County (3) at Hampton
-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports