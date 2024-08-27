High School

Arkansas high school football: Week Zero predictions (8/27/2024)

The picks and projected margin of victory for this week’s games

Nate Olson

We start a new series for the 2024 Arkansas high school football season this week. Starting with the Week Zero games, SBLive/High School on SI will predict every game in all classes. We will also include a predicted margin of victory. The predicted winner will be bolded with the margin in parentheses.

See below for this week’s picks.

7A

Benton vs.  Bryant (21) (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium)

Fayetteville (14) at Cabot 

Conway (21) at Jonesboro

Little Rock Central at Springdale (14)

Little Rock Christian Academy (10) at El Dorado

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy (14)

Rogers (3) at North Little Rock 

Tulsa (Okla.) Union at Bentonville (10)

Greenwood (14) at Bentonville West                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Fort Smith Southside (14) at Fort Smith Northside 

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage (3)

Springdale Har-Ber at Broken Arrow (Okla.) (7)

6A

Lake Hamilton (7) at Lakeside HS

West Plains (Mo.) at Mountain Home (7)

Russellville (7) at Morrilton

Farmington at Shiloh Christian (17)

Van Buren at Alma (10) (Thur. 29th)

Little Rock Catholic (10) at Texarkana 

Marion (14) at Wynne 

White Hall at Sheridan (1)

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle (21)

West Memphis at Hot Springs (7)

5A

Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview (7)

Mena (14) at De Queen

Little Rock Parkview (1) at Melissa (Texas)

Magnolia (3) at Nashville

Jacksonville at Malvern (28)

Pine Bluff (7) vs. Millwood (Okla.) @ DeSoto, Texas

Searcy (10) at Batesville

Helena WH-Central (14) at Watson Chapel

Jonesboro Westside at Brookland (10)

Gosnell at Greene County Tech (7)

Nettleton (10) at Trumann

Manila at Paragould (3)

Valley View (14) at Poplar Bluff (Mo.)

Clarksville at Ozark (21)
Warren at Greenbrier (3)

Branson (Mo.) Harrison (10)

Gravette at Pea Ridge (14)

4A

Elkins (17) vs Miami (Okla.) @NEO University

Green Forest (7) at Hollister (Mo.)

Huntsville at Lamar (3)

Lincoln (3) at Greenland 

Forrest City at Southside (Batesville) (7)

Pottsville at Heber Springs (3)

Little Rock Hall at Dardanelle (14)

Stuttgart at Lonoke (10)

Mountain View at Cave City (7)

Highland (21) at Piggott

Pocahontas at Salem (3)

Lavaca (1) at Dover

Clinton (7) at Haskell Harmony Grove

Paris (10) at Waldron 

Glen Rose at Bauxite (14)

Genoa Central at Spring Hill (7)

Prescott (14) at Crossett
Monticello (7) at Fordyce

3A

Poteau (Okla.) at Booneville (10)

Cedarville (1) at Magazine

Danville at Hackett (7)

Mansfield at Bismarck (3)

Atkins at Perryville (14) 

Smackover (7) at Episcopal

Mayflower (7) at Jessieville 

Melbourne at Hoxie (10)

Yellville Summit at Izard County (7)

Harrisburg at Cross County (14)

Newport at Marked Tree (7)

Walnut Ridge (10) at East Poinsett County

Gurdon at Magnet Cove (7)

Centerpoint (7) at Murfreesboro

Fouke (7) at Dierks

Harmony Grove – OC at Junction City (7)

Foreman (1) at Parkers Chapel

Carlisle (17) at Drew Central

West Bolivar (Miss.) (7) at Lakeside Lake Village 

Palestine Wheatley at Clarendon (14) (Thurs. 29th)

2A

England at Bigelow (10) 

Hazen at Conway Christian (7)

Poyen (14) at Mountain Pine

Lafayette County (3) at Hampton

