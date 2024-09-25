Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Fayetteville followed by Greenwood and Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (4-0)
The Hornets have been impressive through the first three games with victories over Benton, Christian Brothers and Parkview. Next up is a meeting with Central at home.
2. Fayetteville (2-1)
Yes, we know the defending 7A state champions lost to Texas High School last week, but in a shootout, 55-54. As much as we want to drop a team for a loss, can we really do so here?
3. Greenwood (3-0)
Not sure any quarterback is playing better than Kane Archer is right now for Greenwood. The signal caller through three games has completed 68-of-85 passes for 962 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero picks.
4. Little Rock Parkview (2-1)
Just about a week and a half ago, Parkview's 27-game winning streak was snapped by Bryant (see No. 1). Now with a week off, the Patriots are ready to get back on track against Hot Springs.
5. Conway (3-0)
With a player like University of Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson under center, Conway remains a legitimate threat in Class 7A.
6. Pulaski Academy (3-0)
The Pulaski Academy boys are off and running at 3-0 and coming off a 67-47 defeat of West Monroe just a week and a half ago.
7. Benton (2-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 52.5 points per game over the last two contests played. Now Benton will gear up for a tilt versus Jonesboro.
8. Shiloh Christian (2-1)
Get your popcorn ready this week as Shiloh Christian prepares for a Top 10 showdown with undefeated Greenwood.
9. Fort Smith Southside (3-0)
Quarterback Blake Forsgren has continued to show why he's playing like one of the best in the state this season. The junior signal caller has thrown for 690 yards and 13 touchdowns.
10. Marion (2-1)
Jalen Smith has totaled 360 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns for the Patriots so far this season.
11. Little Rock Christian (2-1)
The Warriors are currently averaging 36.3 points per game and will hit the road and face Cabot this week.
12. Cabot (1-2)
The Panthers have had a week off to prepare for a heavily anticipated matchup with Little Rock Christian.
13. Bentonville (0-3)
Now winless after a 39-24 loss to Lee's Summit North, the Tigers take aim at nabbing win No. 1 when they take on Har-Ber this week.
14. Bentonville West (0-3)
Despite being winless, quarterback John Thompson has played wll and thrown for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns.
15. Mountain Home (3-0)
Mountain Home's offense has looked pretty good through three games and averaged 41.0 points per contest.
16. Lake Hamilton (3-1)
Senior running back Hayden Barton has been the team's workhorse, rushing for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
17. Little Rock Catholic (3-0)
The Rockets' signal caller Jackson England has been sensational this season, completing 33-of-59 passes for 520 yards and seven touchdowns.
18. Joe T. Robinson (2-1)
The Senators look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Watson Chapel on Friday night.
19. Valley View (3-0)
Drew Gartman has rushed for 447 yards on 41 attempts and scored four touchdowns.
20. Maumelle (2-1)
Coming off a 32-21 victory over Vilonia last week, now Maumelle will prepare themselves for a showdown with Beebe.
21. Rogers (2-1)
The Mountaineers have had over a week off and now will take on Northside this Friday.
22. Hot Springs Lakeside (2-1)
Grady Ohman, a senior running back, leads the Rams with 507 yards on 63 carries and has scored 11 touchdowns.
23. Elkins (3-0)
The Elks are averaging a cool 50.6 points per game this season.
24. Prescott (3-0)
Decari Prater has done a nice job at quarterback for Prescott, throwing for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
25. Springdale (3-0)
The Bulldogs continued their hot start with a 37-7 shellacking of Bishop Kelley.
-- Andy Villamarzo