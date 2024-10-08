Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Arkansas Football Player of the Week? (10/8/2024)
Arkansas high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Arkansas Football Player of the Week award from October 3-5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jeremiah Dent, Marion
The super sophomore only needed four carries to churn out 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Sylvan Hills.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brody Peters, Mena
In Mena's 34-21 win over Lamar, Peters rushed for a game-high 195 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown.
Hayden Williford, Van Buren
At the helm of the Van Buren offense in a 45-11 win over Siloam Springs was Williford, with the quarterback completing 12-of-21 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
Cameron Keller, Van Buren
Alongside Williford was Keller in the backfield and the running back went off, rushing for 214 yards on 26 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Cole Bentz, Batesville
Bentz was very efficient in Batesville's 35-0 win over Paragould, completing 13-of-18 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Jamari Williams, Gurdon
Williams was the leading running back in Gurdon's 39-36 win over Lafayette County, rushing for 86 yards on 24 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Rodrevious Bailey, Lafayette County
Despite coming in a losing effort, Bailey rushed for a game-high 229 yards on just 14 touches and scoring four touchdowns.
Hayden Barton, Lake Hamilton
Barton led the way in a 26-24 win over Southside, rushing for 122 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Brandon Cobb, Pulaski Academy
The senior quarterback completed 25-of-31 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Central last week.
Wally Wolcott, Lakeside
In Lakeside's 36-7 victory over Magnolia, Wolcott completed 10-of-18 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Jordan Walker, Bryant
Walker was on point in Bryant's 49-0 throttling of Little Rock Christian, as the quarterback completed 13-of-15 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
Trent Haygood, Camden Fairview
Without a doubt one of the top performances came from Haygood, who accounted for 260 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns.
Titus Cramer, Har-Ber
Cramer led the way on the ground in Har'Ber's 63-39 win over Rogers Heritage, rushing for a game-high 235 yards on nine carries and scoring two touchdowns.
