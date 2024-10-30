Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school football Player of the Week? (10/30/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season produced some exceptional performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools across the “The Natural State” and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 24-26.
We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Oct. 14-19, 2024: Greenwood QB Kane Archer.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jordan Walker, QB, Bryant
Senior (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) turned in a stellar performance against Cabot, completing 14 of 18 passes for 308 yards and six touchdowns and rushing four times for 46 yards in a 56-6 victory.
Trey Harris, RB, Conway
Rushed for three TDs and caught a TD pass to power the Wampus Cats to a 32-12 victory against Pulaski Academy in a battle of state powers.
Jermaine Penny, ATH, Little Rock Parkview
Senior returned an interception 32 yards for a TD and caught a TD pass in a 42-point run to lead the Patriots past Magnolia, 42-7, in a Class 5A game.
Garyt Odom, QB, Fayetteville
Threw for more than 280 yards and four TDs to power the Bulldogs past Springdale, 35-21, in a Class 7A-West Conference game.
Jalen Smith, RB/WR, Marion
Star senior ran wild against Sheridan, rushing 21 times for 302 yards and five TDs to march the Patriots to a 42-21 victory.
Ben Vincent, WR/SB, Lakeside
Senior caught five passes for 105 yards and three TDs and made three tackles, including two solo and one for loss, and one sack to power the Rams past De Queen, 63-6.
Drew Gartman, QB, Valley View
Star senior (6-3, 178) ran for three TDs and passed for 85 yards to speed the Blazers past Greene County Tech, 51-0.
Brandon Clark, CB, Farmington
Recorded two interceptions to help the Cardinals fend off Morrilton, 78-75, in the third-highest scoring game in state history.
Enoch Assan, RB/MLB, Greenbrier
Talented junior rushed 19 times for 235 yards and three TDs to guide the Panthers past Pea Ridge, 40-9.
Elijah Moody, QB, Mills University Studios
Fantastic freshman completed 8 of 9 passes for 201 yards and three TDs and ran eight times for 127 yards to speed the Comets past Hall High School, 47-0.