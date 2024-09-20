High School

Some of America's most expensive high school basketball venues

New report from CollegeVine.com details 5 of the nation's top high school basketball facilities

Gary Adornato

The Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena on the campus of Duncanville High School (Texas) is part of the $21.5 million Bill Savage Athletic Complex at the Texas school.
In response to a question post in its Q&A forum, CollegeVine.com listed five of the nation's largest, most expensive high school basketball arenas. The costs related to the arenas featured include the costs to maintain them and, in some cases, the cost of a larger athletic complex in which these arenas are included.

CollegeVine noted that "these arenas are not just expensive because of their building costs. These facilities require regular maintenance and updates which add to their costs over time. Additionally, these schools often have strong athletic programs that generate community and school district support for these facilities. These are just a few examples, and there are many others throughout the U.S!"

1. The Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana

Alario Center hosts numerous high school events and cost $24 million to build. The complex includes several basketball courts and can host multiple games simultaneously.

2. Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena in Duncanville, Texas

On the campus of Duncanville High School in Texas, this is another top-tier facility. It can seat 1,700 fans and was constructed at a cost of $21.5 million, though that figure includes other features of the athletic complex besides the basketball gym.

3. The Wildcat Arena in Bentonville, Arkansas

Located at Bentonville High School was finished in 2010 and cost $7 million to construct.

4. The Fieldhouse in Indiana

The home of the New Castle Chrysler High School team, is the largest high school gym in the country, with seating for over 9,000 fans. This facility may not be brand-new, but maintenance, updates, and operations costs can add up.

5. Simeon Career Academy Gym in Chicago

Simeon's gym, which cost around $3 million, is home to one of the top high school basketball programs in the country. Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker, both NBA players, are from Simeon.

