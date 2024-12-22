All-CIF Southern Section 2024 football team: Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal is Player of the Year
It's time put a bow on the 2024 high school football season.
High School on SI has compiled an All-CIF Southern Section team from the 2024 year that represents the section as a whole, and accounts for an individual's solo performance and/or the player's impact on their team's success.
The 2024 awards include a 1st Team and Honorable Mentioned offense and defense with a number of superlatives: Player, Offense, Defense, Breakout, Freshman, Coach and Team of the Year honors.
Below are the selections of the All-CIF Southern Section team, along with yearly award winners.
2024 YEARLY AWARDS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, Sr.
No player had a bigger impact on the success of their team more than Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park. Rosenthal played offense and defense all season long, setting a historical mark on offense en route to helping the Panthers win a CIF Southern Section Division 2 title.
Rosenthal, a Princeton commit, finished the year with 84 receptions for 1,576 yards and 24 touchdowns at wide receiver. He also tallied 57 tackles and seven interceptions with three pass deflections and one interception return for a touchdown.
Rosenthal had seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in the team's 31-28 win over Murrieta Valley in the D2 final.
The dazzling senior campaign sits Rosenthal atop the record books, not in Ventura County, not in the CIF Southern Section, but in the California record book, according to CalHiSports. It made him California's all-time leader in receptions with a career total of 324 smashing the previous record of 297.
The standout senior's 24 TD receptions put him 7th all-time in California (62). The 1,576 receiving yards puts Rosenthal 3rd all-time in California history for career receiving yards (5,197).
Rosenthal is High School on SI's CIF Southern Section Player of the Year.
OFFENSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Julius Gillick, Edison, Sr.
Julius Gillick led Edison to a CIF Southern Section Division 3 title and CIF State Division 1-A crown thanks to his 2,488 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns in 2024. The yardage and touchdown marks are new school records.
The Chargers (12-4) were without Gillick in the sectional final due a questionable second unsportsmanlike penalty flag thrown on him late in the semifinal game. It resulted in a suspension, but he came back to rush for 253 yards in the regional final and 123 yards in the state final.
The standout senior carried the ball 302 times and averaged more than eight yards a carry. He tallied 100 yards or more in 12 of his 15 games.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, Jr.
Topui was the most disruptive defensive player in the Southland in 2024 - and it wasn't even close.
Each time you looked up, Topui was either commanding a double team, in the backfield wreaking havoc, or making a play for loss. The Oregon commit ended the year with 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
His dominance was so felt and his impact so high, Topui was named Trinity League MVP. The toughest high school football league in the country named an interior lineman its MVP.
BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Journee Tonga, Leuzinger, Jr.
It's hard to ignore the numbers.
Tonga rushed for 2,267 yards on 244 carries and 29 touchdowns this fall. He averaged 206 yards a game on the ground in 11 contests to anchor the Olympians to an 8-3 record.
The standout junior rushed for 350 yards against Paraclete, 243 yards against Loyola, 279 yards against Palos Verdes, 246 yards against Culver City, 258 yards against Mira Costa and 251 yards against Los Alamitos.
Why Breakout Player of the Year? Last year, Tonga rushed for 429 yards and three scores.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco, QB
This was a no-brainer.
Malau’ulu impressed in so many ways, and did it at the highest level. The freshman signal caller threw for 1,812 yards and 19 touchdowns in 12 games in his first year in high school.
He completed 58% of his passes, had just seven interceptions, and finished the year with a QB rating of 101.1. His best statistical game came in the CIF Southern Section final against Mater Dei when he threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 loss.
But it showed Malau'ulu's best football is ahead of him.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Smigiel, Newbury Park
Let's be honest - nobody had Newbury Park pegged to win the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title. But that's exactly what the Panthers did.
Coach Joe Smigiel rolled into the postseason 10-0 after thumping his regular-season opponents. He wasn't sure what his team could be after sitting most of his starters in the fourth quarter on Friday nights. But then the playoffs came, and Newbury Park showed it was the team to beat in D2.
Smigiel, and his stellar staff, game planned to victory over marquee programs like Yorba Linda, San Clemente and Murrieta Valley (in the final) to lift the CIF plaque.
TEAM OF THE YEAR: Rio Hondo Prep
The public school slayers: Rio Hondo Prep.
The Kares provided one of the best high school football storylines of the year when it started to take down big public schools with much larger enrollments in the playoffs. First, was beating Warren High in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 final before beating Poway in the regional final. RHP fell short in the CIF State final, 42-41, to Vanden after failing to convert on a two-point conversion for the win.
Nevertheless, the school with just 71 boys and 43 players on its varsity roster had the run of a lifetime. A run the players will never forget.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Jr. (Florida State)
-3,521 yards passing, 49 TDs, 3 INTs, 65%; CIF-SS D2 champion
QB - Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, Sr. (USC)
-1,641 yards passing, 19TDs, 4INTs, 66%; 494 yards rushing, 6 TDs; co-Big West Offensive POY, CIF-SS D1 semifinalist
RB - Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley, Sr.
-2,127 yards rushing, 32 TDs, 163.6 ypg; Big West League Offensive POY, CIF-SS D2 finalist
RB - Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
-1,340 yards rushing, 21 TDs, 102.8 ypg; CIF-SS D1, CIF State Open champion
WR - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Jr.
-908 yards, 61 receptions, 8 TDs, 7 rushing TDs; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
WR - Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, Jr. (Georgia)
-1,017 yards, 57 receptions, 14 TDs, two blk punts, one blk FG; Alpha Offensive POY; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
WR - Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Jr.
-851 yards receiving, 50 receptions, 13 TDs; CIF-SS D1 finalist
WR - Cory Butler, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Arizona State)
-941 yards, 57 receptions, 11 TDs; Big West-Upper POY, CIF-SS D1 semifinalist
TE - Vander Ploog, Troy, Sr. (Oregon)
-1,148 yards, 75 receptions, 17 TDs; Iota League POY
OL - Drew Hill, Corona Centennial, Sr. (SMU)
-CIF-SS D1 semifinalist
OL - Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
-Trinity League Lineman of the Year; CIF-SS D1, CIF Sate Open champion
OL - Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (Michigan State)
-Big West Lineman of the Year; CIF-SS D2 finalist
OL - Jessie Wishon, Millikan, Sr.
-Moore League co-Offensive Lineman of the Year
OL - Jake Flores, JSerra, Sr. (Washington)
-All-Trinity League selection; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
ATH - Anthony League, Millikan, Sr. (Cal)
-1,640 yards rushing; 23 TDs; 149 ypg; 379 receiving yards, 4TDs; Moore League POY
K - Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola, Jr.
-74 kicking points, 41 of 42 PATs, 11 of 14 FGs, 52 long
DEFENSE
DL - Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Boise State)
-105 tackles, 23 sacks; Alpha League Lineman of the Year, CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
DL - Richie Wesley, Sierra Canyon, So.
-44 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 3 FF; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
DL - Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, Sr. (Miami)
-59 tackles, 18 TFL, 16 sacks; Marmonte League Lineman of the Year
DL - Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
-34 tackles, 11 sacks, 5 PDs, 3 FF; co-Trinity League Defensive POY; CIF-SS D1, CIF State Open champion
LB - Abduall Sanders, Mater Dei, Sr.
-50 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 PDs; CIF-SS D1, CIF Sate Open champion
LB - Dash Fifita, Santa Margarita, Jr.
-100 tackles, 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, INT; co-Trinity League Defensive POY; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
LB - Madden Faraimo, JSerra, Sr. (Notre Dame)
-125 tackles, INT, FF, two blk FG; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
LB - Venilaite Wolfgramm, Inglewood, Jr.
-165 tackles, 28 TFL; Bay League MVP
DB - Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei, Sr.
-32 tackles, 3 PDs, 1 FF; CIF-SS D1, CIF Sate Open champion
DB - Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
-43 tackles, 10 INTs, 14 PDs, TD IR; Mission League co-MVP
DB - CJ McBean, Gardena Serra, Sr.
-82 tackles, 3 INTs, 10 PDs, TD IR; 841 receiving yards, 6 TDs; Mission League co-MVP
DB - Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Alabama)
-27 solo tackles, 4 INTs; Alpha League Defensive POY; CIF-SS D1 quarterfinalist
ATH - Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Sr. (Texas A&M)
-103 tackles, six sacks, two FF; 5 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs; Sierra League MVP
P - AJ Campbell, Orange Lutheran, Sr.
-40.4 punt average, 66 long
HONORABLE MENTIONED
OFFENSE
QB - Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, So.
QB - Ethan Lasecla, Grace Brethren, Sr.
RB - Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep, Jr.
RB - Karson Cox, Oak Hills, Sr.
WR - Chris Flores Jr., Orange Lutheran, So.
WR - Ryder Brownstein, Brentwood, Sr.
WR - Jaylen Stokes, St. Pius, Jr.
WR - Savion Taylor, Oxnard Pacifica, Sr. (Cal Poly)
TE - AJ Ai, Orange Lutheran, Sr.
OL - Sione Tohi, Mater Dei, Sr.
OL - Reggie Taylor, Gardena Serra, Sr.
OL - Ashdon Wnetrzak, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
OL - Angelo Saroukos, Newbury Park, Sr.
OL - Matthew Perdue, St. John Bosco, Sr.
ATH - Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure, Sr.
K - Will Weisberg, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, Sr. (USC)
DEFENSE
DL - Tomas Cernius, Servite, Sr.
DL - Gavin Kinkaid, Capo Valley, Sr.
DL - Izak Simpson, Simi Valley, Jr.
DL - Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
LB - Jayden Carrillo, Highland, Sr.
LB - Christian Knoos, Oaks Christian, Sr.
LB - Tristan Phillips, Ventura, Jr.
LB - Weston Port, San Juan Hills, Sr.
DB - Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco, So.
DB - Jake Minter, Edison, Sr.
DB - Drew Cofield, Newbury Park, Sr.
DB - Kaimana Tufaga, La Serna, Sr.
ATH - Devon Benjamin, Oaks Christian, Jr.
P - Alex Krishan, Murrieta Mesa, Sr.
