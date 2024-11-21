Best performances in California high school football (Nov. 14-16)
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual tackle football performances from up and down the state from this three-day window.
NOV. 14-16 CALIFORNIA TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS
Jeshua Alcantara, Los Angeles: Led the Romans to a 24-16 quarterfinals win against Fremont in CIF-LACS D3 with 162 yards and one touchdown rushing, 12 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Anthony Moses Alexander, St. Mary’s (Stockton): Rushed 16 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams trounced Vacaville in the CIF-SJS D2 quarterfinals
Tony Alvarez, Corcoran: Guided Corcoran to a 46-29 playoff win over Granite Hills (Porterville) in Central Section D6, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns to zero picks on 14-23 (60.9%) completion.
Case Anders, Golden West: Led the Trailblazers in both rushing and receiving to lift them past Kingsburg 35-34 in the Central Section D2 playoffs. Anders had seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 106 yards and a TD as well.
Jaxon Bell, Liberty (Brentwood): Rushed 17 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns and totaled 310 all-purpose yards in an NCS D2 playoff win against Vintage.
Kai Brown, Carlsbad: Steered Carlsbad to the CIF-SDS D1 semifinals with 177 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, and three rushing touchdowns to beat Rancho Bernardo 26-0.
Wes Burford, Oakdale: Amounted 247 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a sack as top-seeded Oakdale cruised past Woodcreek in the Sac-Joaquin Section D2 quarterfinals.
Caden Canter, Leland: Returned a kick 78 yards for a touchdown and caught two interceptions in Leland’s 30-20 victory over Stevenson in the CIF-CCS D5 playoffs.
Ayden Contreras, La Serna: Lifted the Lancers to the Southern Section D5 semifinals with 246 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and a pick against Rio Mesa.
Beau David, Ukiah: Led Ukiah to a CIF-NCS D4 playoff rout of Alameda with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 12-17 completion (70.6%) in addition to 18 carries for 140 yards and two TDs.
Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy (Delano): Paced the Thunderbirds with 270 yards and four touchdowns rushing in a Central Section playoff win against Righetti.
Quentin DeMara, University City: Tossed five touchdowns in a 41-28 victory over El Cajon Christian in the San Diego Section D2 quarterfinals. DeMara completed 13 of 18 passes (72.2%) for 212 yards with no interceptions, and added 47 rushing yards on five carries.
Sands Dougherty, Morro Bay: Was impeccable in a 42-14 win over Atascadero in the Central Section D5 quarterfinals. Dougherty completed 23 of 27 passes (85.2%) for five touchdowns and 387 yards with no interceptions, and ran 11 times for another 85 times and one TD.
Eli Dukes, Palma: Had a strong night running the ball and a career night on defense to lead Palma over past Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in the CIF-CCS D2 playoffs. Dukes ran 17 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, had a 22-yard reception, and recorded an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as the Chieftains won 28-19.
Dominic Ezeonye, Wilson (Hacienda Heights): Ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 Southern Section D12 playoff win over Estancia.
Dredon Fowles, Birmingham: Sent the Patriots back to the L.A. City Section Open Division semifinals with 16 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Gardena.
Wyatt Gillett, Los Molinos: One of multiple Bulldogs to do it all in a 68-37 victory over Modoc in the NSCIF D5 playoffs. Gillett completed six of seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, ran 14 times for 156 yards and three TDs, and led Los Molinos with 10 tackles (one for loss).
Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Racked up 201 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to lift the Seraphs past Redondo Union in the CIF-SS D4 quarterfinals.
Nathan Gonzalez, Mira Monte: Powered Mira Monte to the CIF-CS D6 semifinals with 231 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Gonzalez also caught three passes for 34 yards as the Lions edged out Firebaugh 21-14.
Jaden Graham, Quartz Hill: Helped lead the Royals to a 55-34 win over Sonora (La Habra) with 220 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
Harrison Hamre, Los Molinos: Produced a stat line on par with the final score in the Bulldogs 68-37 postseason win over Modoc – 364 yards and five touchdowns rushing, six tackles (one for loss), and an interception.
Anthony Harrington, Amador Valley: Connected with QB Tristan Tia eight times for 192 yards, four touchdowns, and a two-point conversion in a 42-21 CIF-NCS postseason victory over Las Lomas.
Jaden Hernandez, Piner: Had a big game despite Piner coming up just short in a 42-38 NCS playoff loss to Benicia. Hernandez totaled 14 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns to go with an interception.
Gio Jimenez, Winters: Got it done in multiple ways to help the Warriors stay undefeated and blow out Hamilton (Hamilton City) 48-0 in the Northern Section D4 playoffs. Jimenez ran 13 times for 111 yards and five touchdowns, had three catches for 74 yards, and made seven tackles (one for loss).
JJ Johnson, Enterprise: Led the Hornets to a 26-20 victory over Shasta in the NSCIF D2 playoffs with 299 yards and three touchdowns on 20-25 completion. Johnson also ran 14 times for 108 yards and another TD.
Kingston Keanaaina, Saint Francis: Surpassed 200 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, going for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries to beat Valley Christian (San Jose) 24-14 in the CIF-CCS playoffs.
Baylor Kelley, Placer: Turned just five carries and two catches into a total three touchdowns and 191 yards of offense as the Hillmen rinsed Escalon 42-2.
Mason Johnson, West Park: Turned four catches into three touchdowns and 134 yards as West Park beat Merced 45-28 in the CIF-SJS D3 playoffs.
Brandon Lambert, Grant: Ran 17 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns to go with two receptions for 31 yards in a postseason thrashing of Jesuit.
Ryder Lyons, Folsom: Went ballistic for 513 yards and eight touchdowns on 29-39 completion (74.4%) with no interceptions in a CIF-SJS D1 playoff win over Downey (Modesto).
Jordan McKinney, Carter: Ran wild for 256 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries as Carter cruised past Canyon Springs 57-32.
Kalani McLeod, Vanden: Completed 17 of 26 passes (65.4%) for 361 yards and two touchdowns to steer Vanden past Vista del Lago (Folsom) 28-7. He also ran three times for 24 yards and a TD for the CIF-SJS D3 semifinalists.
Tyus Miller, Clovis East: Led the Wolves to a 47-13 rout of Clovis in the Central Section semifinals with 240 yards and four touchdowns on 13-16 completion (81.2%) and six carries for 62 yards and another TD.
Dathen Moore, Lassen: Turned just four carries into 131 yards and three touchdowns and added an 18-yard catch in a 42-13 playoff win over Live Oak (Live Oak).
Diego Montes, Kennedy (Granada Hills): Helped lead the Cougars to the CIF-LACS D1 semifinals via both ground and air in a rout of Westchester. In less than four quarters of work, Montes completed 10 of 15 passes (66.7%) for 330 yards and ran seven times for 103 yards and two TDs.
Michael Murphy, Branham: Went off for 297 yards, three touchdowns, and a two-point conversion on 23 carries as the Bruins beat North Monterey County 50-21.
Jaden Pena, Coalinga: Posted a stat line you don’t see every day as the Horned Toads cruised past Chowchilla 35-7 in Central Section D4. Pena ran just twice for 71 yards and a touchdown, had eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown, grabbed a pick, and made 16 tackles.
Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Led the Kares to a 28-7 win over M.L. King in the Southern Section D7 playoffs with 232 yards and two touchdowns rushing to go with 10 tackles and two TFLs.
Isaiah Phelps, Pacifica (Oxnard): Turned in a remarkable two-way performance to take down Long Beach Poly 45-41 in the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals. Phelps ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and totaled 21 tackles (eight solo), two TFLs, a sack, and two QB-hurries.
Kartell Purvis, Mater Dei Catholic: Helped the Crusaders blow out Bishop’s 47-14 with 249 yards and five touchdowns on 11-13 completion (84.6%). Purvis added six carries for 46 yards.
Bryce Owens, Red Bluff: Caught two touchdowns totaling 53 yards and recorded 10 tackles and four tackles for loss as the Spartans thrashed Las Plumas 42-0.
Amar’e Rhodes, Kennedy (Granada Hills): Recorded five catches for 206 yards and a touchdown to go with one interception in a 49-21 playoff win against Westchester.
Malachi Roby, Corona Centennial: Ran 25 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-20 CIF-SS D1 playoff win against previously-unbeaten Mission Viejo.
Sebastian Rodriguez, Winters: Snatched three interceptions in Winters’ 48-0 playoff drubbing of Hamilton (Hamilton City).
Jose Rosas, Arleta: Erupted for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and two catches for 85 more yards in a 39-28 victory against Angelou Community. Rosas also recorded four tackles and a pass break-up for the LACS D2 semifinals-bound Mustangs.
Luke Schager, Orland: Erupted for career-highs of 417 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 26 carries as the Trojans rolled Pierce 42-6.
Mariyon Sloan, Shafter: Totaled 11 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns, two catches for 18 yards and another TD, six tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble, and 26-yard fumble recovery in a 56-7 rout of North (Bakersfield).
Ryder Smith, Great Oak: Dominated on both ends as Great Oak beat St. Genevieve 27-17 in the Southern Section D9 quarterfinals. Smith ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and led the team with 11 tackles, two TFLs, one sack, and two QB-hurries.
Gus Stogsdill, Gridley: Ran 21 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to lift Gridley past University Prep 26-10.
Joshua Suarez, Palmdale: Led the Falcons past Chaffey in the CIF-SS Division 12 quarterfinals with five touchdowns and 296 yards on 17-24 completion (70.8%) plus a rushing TD.
Erik Taylor, Palo Alto: Snatched three interceptions to help Palo Alto beat Half Moon Bay 33-24 in the Central Coast Section D3 playoffs.
Jack Thomas, Palisades: Had a six-touchdown, 400-yard night as the Dolphins rolled North Hollywood in the City Section Division 1 quarterfinals. Thomas completed 20 of 31 passes (64.5%) for five touchdowns and 374 yards, and ran four times for 37 yards and another TD.
Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Cooked for 300 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in a 35-6 LACS D1 playoff win over Dorsey. Torres also had a 65-yard touchdown catch and four tackles.
Adrian Torres, Kerman: Completed 25 of 32 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns as Kerman edged out Justin Garza 35-34.
Julien Velez, Kerman: Had game-highs of 114 rushing yards, six receptions for 90 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns as Lions advanced to the CIF-CS D3 semifinals.
Elijah Vallejo, Wilcox: Powered the Chargers past Santa Teresa 36-3 in the CIF-CCS D2 playoffs with 187 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries, plus a 27-yard reception.
Evan Vernon, Christopher: Despite falling 21-14 to Menlo School, Vernon racked up 23 tackles, including 14 solo, and had five catches for 41 yards.
Braeden Ward, Twelve Bridges: Ran a mere five times for 203 yards and three touchdowns in an SJS D4 playoff obliteration of Sierra (Manteca).
Torin Wolf, Minarets: Guided the offense efficiently in a 49-12 playoff rout of Boron, completing 18 of 22 passes (81.8%) for 163 yards and three touchdowns while adding 45 yards and another TD on the ground.
Jasen Womack, Oak Ridge: Totaled two touchdown runs, two touchdown catches, 90 yards from scrimmage, and an interception that he returned 40 yards in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoff victory over Monterey Trail.