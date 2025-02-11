Best performances in California high school girls basketball (Feb. 3-8)
The final stretch of the California girls high school basketball season is here, where the playoff push will soon intensify for many teams.
With the regular season winding down, some individuals have put up some big numbers.
Here are 20 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on Feb. 3-8.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from: Sacramento Bee, Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Feb. 3-8 California Top Basketball Performers
Tatyana Aubry, a sophomore guard/center at Leuzinger, combined for 53 points in two games last week, scoring 26 points in a 70-56 win over Culver City on Feb. 3 and 27 in a 53-52 win over Santa Monica on Feb. 5. She is averaging 22.3 points in 18 games this season.
Gloria Barrera, a senior guard/forward at Buena Park, scored 37 points in an 89-26 win over Northwood on Feb. 3. She is averaging 29.8 points in 24 games this season.
Jordan Dillon, a senior guard at West Hills, combined for 48 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a win over Monte Vista on Feb. 4 (77-13) and 17 in a win over Mount Miguel on Feb. 7 (59-16). Averaging 21.4 points in 24 games this season.
Janet Donkor, a junior at Valley Christian (Roseville), combined for 49 points in two games last week, scoring 26 in a win over John Adams on Feb. 4 (58-28) and 23 in a win over Sacramento Country Day School (67-15) on Feb. 7. Averaging 21.2 points in 21 games played.
Mathis Dritz, a junior guard/forward at Westlake, scored 21 points in a win over Oaks Christian on Feb. 4 (65-40). Averaging 22.2 points in 27 games played this season.
Naomi Durrah, a freshman guard at Silver Valley, combined for 66 points in two games last week, scoring 39 in a win over Granite Hills on Feb. 3 (52-39) and 27 in a win over Hesperia Christian (50-42) on Feb. 4. Averaging 29.9 points in 21 games this season.
Jocelyn Figueroa, a senior guard at Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit, combined for 57 points in two games last week, scoring 26 in a loss to Summit Shasta on Feb. 4 (59-40) and scoring 31 in a win over Basis Independent on Feb. 6 (67-31). Averaging 24.5 points in 15 games played this season.
Jade Fort, a senior guard at Hamilton, combined for 39 points in three games last week, scoring 16 in a win over Venice (84-19) on Feb. 3, 19 in a win over Palisades (68-50) on Feb. 5 and four in a win over Fairfax (66-21) on Feb. 7. Averaging 22.5 points in 23 games this season.
Isabella Gonzalez, a junior guard at Sylmar, combined for 63 points in two games last week, scoring 48 points in a win over Panorama (84-36) and 15 in a loss to Reseda (50-45) on Feb. 5. Averaging 21.6 points in 10 games this season.
Nyleigh Gregory, a sophomore guard at Roosevelt, combined for 48 points in two games last week, scoring 30 in loss to Bullard (66-49) on Feb. 4 and 18 in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial (48-35) on Feb. 6. Averaging 22.2 points in 25 games this season.
Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Faith Christian, combined for 59 points in two games last week, scoring 34 in a win over Western Sierra on Feb. 4 (83-61) and 25 in a win over Sacramento Adventist on Feb. 6. Averaging 29.0 points in 23 games this season.
Elizabeth Johnson, a junior center/forward at Orcutt Academy, combined for 46 points in two games last week, scoring 25 in a win over Mission College Prep (54-39) on Feb. 4 and 21 in a win over Arroyo Grande on Feb. 7 (51-43). Averaging 22.4 points in 22 games this season.
Avigail McDonald, a sophomore at Trinity Prep, scored 26 points in a win over Napa Christian on Feb. 4 (54-23). In 10 games played, she is averaging 23.6 points.
Ashantee Palmer, a junior at Quartz Hill, scored 21 points in a loss to Antelope Valley on Feb. 3 (66-52). Averaging 22.9 points in 19 games this season.
Kalysa Phanhsavang, a senior guard at McNair High School, combined for 56 points in two games last week, scoring 32 in a loss to Edison (69-66) on Feb. 4 and 24 in a win over Bear Creek (70-62) on Feb. 6. Averaging 21.8 points in 25 games this season.
Luvlee Sadler, a senior guard at San Jacinto, scored 26 points in a win over Elsinore (85-18) on Feb. 5. Averaging 21.2 points in 25 games played this season.
Leah Speers, freshman guard at Christian (El Cajon), scored 33 points in a win over Patrick Henry on Feb. 4 (63-26). Averaging 21.1 points in 21 games this season.
Sa'rye Starks, a senior guard at Ygnacio Valley, combined for 34 points in two games last week, scoring 13 points in a loss to College Park (62-13) on Feb. 4 and 21 points in a loss to Alhambra (55-42) on Feb. 6. Averaging 26.7 points in 15 games this season.
Poema Strong, a freshman guard/forward at High Tech SD, scored 36 points in a loss to La Jolla on Feb. 4 (71-61). Averaging 21.7 points in 25 games this season.
Aniyah Venegas, a junior guard at Golden West, combined for 27 points in two games last week, scoring 11 in a loss to Monache on Feb. 4 (79-14) and 16 in a loss to El Diamante (65-24) on Feb. 6. Averaging 21.4 points in 25 games this season.