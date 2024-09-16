Best performances in fourth week of Southern California high school football (Sep. 12-14)
The fourth week of the 2024 Southern California high school football season included several big performances across several sections.
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the fourth week of games across Southern California.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com
SEPTEMBER 5-7 TOP STARS
John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita: Gazzaniga threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a win over Oaks Christian.
Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Longstreet surpassed 100 yards threw the air and on the ground. He finished with two touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns.
Quaid Carr, Servite: Carr had 153 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in a win over Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.
Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Rosenthal caught seven passes for 95 yards and four touchdowns and also added an interception in a win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.
Kai Mault, Santa Barbara: Mault caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and grabbed an interception in a win over Moorpark.
Julius Gillick, Edison: Gillick rushed for 214 yards on 14 carries in Friday's win over Palos Verdes.
Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta: Beaver completed 29 of 42 passes for 398 yards and five touchdowns against Bishop Amat.
Noah Williams, El Toro: Williams caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdowns in a win against Diamond Bar.
Corin Berry, Charter Oak: Berry passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-28 loss to Yorba Linda on Friday.
Ryan Luce, Trabuco Hills: Luce caught eight passes for 150 yards and had three touchdowns in Friday's win over Irvine.
Masyn Harvey, Crespi: Harvey rushed for 258 yards and had three touchdowns in Friday's win oover Heritage Christian.
Derek Garcia, Ventura: Garcia completed 26 of 43 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-34 win over Camarillo. He also rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Garrett Hunnicutt, Marina: Hunnicutt threw for 278 yards, finishing with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a win over Pacifica.
Eric Gonzalez, San Jacinto: Gonzalez rushed for 88 yards and four touchdowns on five carries in Thursday's win over Rancho Verde.
Xzavior Guess, El Modena: Guess had 367 total yards, tossing four touchdowns in Thursday's win over Segerstrom.
Noah Salazar, Rancho Buena Vista: Salazar tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in Friday's win over Mar Vista.
Ty Hurst, Poway: Hurst completed 16 of 20 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's win over Ramona.
Justus Smith, Classical Academy: Smith rushed for 258 yards and had two touchdowns in Friday's win over Clairemont.
Eli Ruiz, Patrick Henry: Ruiz completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win at Mission Bay.
Dominique Lamb, Manual Arts: Lamb had 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns and also added 57 passing yards and a passing touchdown against Hawkins.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
