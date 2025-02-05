Best performances in Northern California high school boys basketball (Jan. 27-31)
The final few weeks of the Northern California boys basketball season is here, and the push for the playoffs will soon intensify.
As usual, there were some big performances from big-time players for the last week of January, the 27-31, in the seven CIF sections we scour to make up top Northern California's top performers. Those sections are: Central, Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin and Norther.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from: Sacramento Bee, the Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Jan. 27-31 Northern California Top Basketball Performers
Ardarius Grayson, a senior guard at Oakland Tech, scored 23 points in a win over Oakland (68-54), scoring 12 in the fourth quarter. Averaging 17.2 points so far this season.
Kellen Hampton, a senior at Moreau Catholic, scored 23 points in a win over James Logan (66-30), helping the Mariners get back into the win column following a 54-50 loss to Redwood (Larkspur). Averaging 17.3 points per game this season.
Tounde Yessoufou, a senior forward at St. Joseph's, combined for 95 points in three games last week, scoring 36 in a win over San Luis Obispo (103-43), 29 in a win over Atascadero (86-34) and 30 in a win over Weston Ranch (93-62). Broke the all-time scoring record for the state of California, a decades old record, in the most recent game.
David Rogers, a senior at Redwood Christian, scored 24 points in a win over Fremont Christian (91-21) and 23 points in a win over Valley Christian (Dublin) (80-39). Averaging 26.9 points per game this season.
Gianni Zeljo, a sophomore at York High School, combined for 46 points in two games last week, scoring 16 in a win over Trinity Christian (81-38) and 30 in a win over Pajaro Valley (70-65). Averaging 22.6 points per game this season.
Andrew Nimri, a sophomore at Pacific Grove, combined for 81 points in three games last week, scoring 24 in a loss to Monterey (66-57), 27 in a win over Alisal (60-48) and 30 in a win over Carmel (67-57).
Apollo Pereira, a senior guard/forward at Piner, scored 22 points in a win over Ukiah (66-61) and scored 23 points in a win over Elsie Allen (62-42). Averaging 24.8 points per game so far this season.
Adam Pengel, a senior guard at Rancho Cotate, combined for 34 points in two games last week, scoring 11 in a win over Elsie Allen (80-35) and 23 in a win over Healdsburg (68-50). Averaging 21.6 points per game this season through 20 games.
Daniel Bibioff, a senior guard at Kerman, combined for 86 points in two games last week, scoring 50 in a 74-70 win over Exeter and 36 in a 62-53 win over Reedley. In 22 gamea played, Bibioff is averaging 35.3 points.
Malachi Fisher, a senior guard at Tulare Western, combined for 52 points in two games last week, scoring 29 in a win over Tulare Union (68-63) and 23 in a win over Mission Oak (79-70). Averaging 28.5 points per game this season.
Malakai Rodriguez, a senior at Mission Oak (Tulare), scored 23 points in Mission Oak's one game last week, a 79-70 loss to Tulare Western. Rodriguez is averaging a career-high of 21 points per game this season.
Chayce Duerksen, a senior forward at Sierra High School (Tollhouse), combined for 29 points in two games last week, scoring 14 in a loss to Fresno Christian (67-55) and 15 in a win over Parlier (78-39). Duerksen is averaging 19.4 points per game in 24 games played so far this season.
Julius Price, a junior guard at St. Joseph, combined for 47 points in three wins last week, scoring 14 in a win over San Luis Obispo (103-43), 14 in a win over Atascadero (86-34) and 19 in a win over Weston Ranch (93-62). Price is averaging 19.2 points per game this season.
Caden Lloyd, a senior forward at Central Valley Christian, combined for 44 points in two games last week, scoring 25 in a win over Selma (63-46) and 19 in a win over Exeter (65-31). Averaging 17.6 points per game this season.
Na'Jae Stevenson, a senior forward at Central High School, scored 34 points despite losing to Clovis West (86-59) in their lone game last week. Stevenson is averaging 16.6 points per game in 22 games played this season.
Romello Bruhn, a junior guard at Woodland Christian, combined for 114 points in three games last week, scoring 38 in a win over Vacaville Christian (92-54), 38 in a win over Lindhurst (93-50) and 38 in a win over Highlands (72-44). Averaging 30.9 points per game so far this season.
Titus Boone, a junior guard at Big Valley Christian, combined for 50 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a 58-56 loss to Summerville and 19 in a win over Linden (51-43). Averaging 22.8 points per game this season.
Josiah Blackwell, a freshman guard at Adventure Christian, scored 24 points in a win over Chesteron Academy of Sacramento (78-47). In his debut high school campaign, Blackwell is currently averaging 22.4 points per game.
Aiden Rollins, a junior at Franklin, combined for 71 points in three games last week, scoring 23 in a win over Laguna Creek (70-49), 34 in a win over Consumnes Oaks (88-79) and 14 in a win over Pleasant Grove (63-54). Averaging 21.8 points per game in 24 games this season.