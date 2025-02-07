High School

Best performances in Northern California high school girls basketball (Jan. 27-Feb. 1)

With regular season winding down, top players put up some big numbers including Pleasant Grove junior Kate Myers

Dylan Grausz

Pleasant Grove junior Kate Myers (3) under heavy duress is averaging 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, all team highs.
Pleasant Grove junior Kate Myers (3) under heavy duress is averaging 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, all team highs. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The final few weeks of the Northern California girls basketball season is here, with the playoff push picking up rapidly.

As usual, there were some big performances from big-time players Jan. 27-Feb. 1 in the seven CIF sections we scour to make up top Northern California's top performers. Those sections are: Central, Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin and Northern.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from:  Sacramento Bee, the Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Northern California Top Basketball Performers

Jocelyn Figueroa, a senior at Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit, combined for 66 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a win over University Prep Academy (54-31) and 35 points in a win over Design Tech (56-35). Averaging 25.2 points per game this season.

Antonia Vlahos, a senior guard at Castilleja, had 26 points in a win over King's Academy last week (45-28). She is averaging 20.8 points per game this season.

Alana Hernandez, a senior guard at Mountain View, combined for 30 points in two games last week, scoring 12 in a win over Santa Clara (49-18) and 18 in a win over Saratoga (60-30).

Niesha Ramirez, a senior guard at Summit Shasta, had 21 points in a win over The Nueva School (53-15) and 23 points in a win over Basis Independent Silicon Valley (65-8). Averaging 20.5 points per game this season.

Ruby Cartwright, a senior guard/forward at Sunnyside (Fresno), combined for 51 points in two games last week, scoring 22 in a win over McLane (54-21) and 29 in a win over Sanger West (52-39).

Maava Sat, a junior center at St. Joseph (Santa Maria), scored 11 points in a win over Orcutt Academy (64-52) and 10 points in a win over Mission College Prep (61-36). Averaging 12.0 points per game this season.

Ellee Statler, a sophomore guard at Liberty (Bakersfield), had 15 points in a win over Independence (Bakersfield) (55-37). Averaging 16.8 points per game this season.

Elizabeth Johnson, a junior center/forward at Orcutt Academy, combined for 43 points in two games last week, scoring 25 in a loss to St. Joseph (64-52) and 18 points in a win over Righetti (75-49).

Nyleigh Gregory, a sophomore guard at Roosevelt (Fresno), scored 12 points in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial (60-39) and 39 points in a win over Fresno (56-41). Averaging 22.0 points per game this season.

Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Faith Christian (Yuba City), combined for 58 points in two games last week, scoring 28 points in a win over John Adams Academy (62-33) and 30 in a win over Buckingham Charter (61-15).

Caitlin Subejano, a junior at Consumnes Oaks (Elk Grove), combined for 69 points in three games last week, scoring 32 in a win over Twelve Bridges (61-42), 21 in a loss to Franklin (33-31) and 16 in a loss to Sheldon (63-42).

Allie Duncan, a sophomore at Trinity Prep (Napa), combined for 32 points in two games last week, scoring 18 in a win over Summerfield Waldorf (51-39) and 14 in a win over Pacific Union (65-26). Averaging 21.4 points per game this season.

Bella Ewing, a sophomore at Stone Ridge Christian (Merced), scored 22 points in a win over Gustine (48-34).

Kate Myers, a junior guard at Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove), scored 61 points in two games last week, scoring 27 in a loss to Monterey Trail (55-44) and 34 in a win over Franklin (52-51). Averaging 21.1 points per game this season.

High school girls basketball
Pleasant Grove junior guard Kate Myers dribbles up court versus Franklin / Photo: Dennis Lee

Sa'rye Starks, a senior guard at Ygnacio Valley, combined for 82 points in two games last week, scoring 39 in a loss to Berean Christian (65-47) and 43 in a loss to Northgate (61-47). Averaging 27.1 points per game so far this season.

Jadee Salvador, a senior at Berean Christian, scored 47 points in a win over Ygnacio Valley last week (65-47). Averaging 25.0 points per game this season.

Jordan Woodson, a junior forward at American Canyon, combined for 33 points in two games last week, scoring 20 in a win over Napa (69-7) and 13 points in a win over Sonoma Valley (47-39). Averaging 16.8 point per game this season.

Kimiko Hirahara, a senior guard at Las Lomas, combined for 32 points in two games last week, scoring 14 in a win over Concord (61-49) and 18 in a win over Berean Christian (53-42). Averaging 14.3 points per game this season.

Jazzy Alcantar, a senior forward/guard at Encinal, combined for 30 points in two games last week, scoring 17 in a win over Berkeley (64-26) and 13 points in a win over Hayward (56-30). Averaging 16.4 points per game this season.

Danica Chavez, a senior guard at Colusa, combined for 31 points in two games last week, scoring 16 points in a win over Paradise (50-14) and 15 in a win over Durham (61-35). Averaging 18.8 points per game this season.

Published |Modified
Dylan Grausz
DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

Home/California