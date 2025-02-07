Best performances in Northern California high school girls basketball (Jan. 27-Feb. 1)
The final few weeks of the Northern California girls basketball season is here, with the playoff push picking up rapidly.
As usual, there were some big performances from big-time players Jan. 27-Feb. 1 in the seven CIF sections we scour to make up top Northern California's top performers. Those sections are: Central, Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin and Northern.
Among reports attained from: Sacramento Bee, the Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Jocelyn Figueroa, a senior at Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit, combined for 66 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a win over University Prep Academy (54-31) and 35 points in a win over Design Tech (56-35). Averaging 25.2 points per game this season.
Antonia Vlahos, a senior guard at Castilleja, had 26 points in a win over King's Academy last week (45-28). She is averaging 20.8 points per game this season.
Alana Hernandez, a senior guard at Mountain View, combined for 30 points in two games last week, scoring 12 in a win over Santa Clara (49-18) and 18 in a win over Saratoga (60-30).
Niesha Ramirez, a senior guard at Summit Shasta, had 21 points in a win over The Nueva School (53-15) and 23 points in a win over Basis Independent Silicon Valley (65-8). Averaging 20.5 points per game this season.
Ruby Cartwright, a senior guard/forward at Sunnyside (Fresno), combined for 51 points in two games last week, scoring 22 in a win over McLane (54-21) and 29 in a win over Sanger West (52-39).
Maava Sat, a junior center at St. Joseph (Santa Maria), scored 11 points in a win over Orcutt Academy (64-52) and 10 points in a win over Mission College Prep (61-36). Averaging 12.0 points per game this season.
Ellee Statler, a sophomore guard at Liberty (Bakersfield), had 15 points in a win over Independence (Bakersfield) (55-37). Averaging 16.8 points per game this season.
Elizabeth Johnson, a junior center/forward at Orcutt Academy, combined for 43 points in two games last week, scoring 25 in a loss to St. Joseph (64-52) and 18 points in a win over Righetti (75-49).
Nyleigh Gregory, a sophomore guard at Roosevelt (Fresno), scored 12 points in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial (60-39) and 39 points in a win over Fresno (56-41). Averaging 22.0 points per game this season.
Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Faith Christian (Yuba City), combined for 58 points in two games last week, scoring 28 points in a win over John Adams Academy (62-33) and 30 in a win over Buckingham Charter (61-15).
Caitlin Subejano, a junior at Consumnes Oaks (Elk Grove), combined for 69 points in three games last week, scoring 32 in a win over Twelve Bridges (61-42), 21 in a loss to Franklin (33-31) and 16 in a loss to Sheldon (63-42).
Allie Duncan, a sophomore at Trinity Prep (Napa), combined for 32 points in two games last week, scoring 18 in a win over Summerfield Waldorf (51-39) and 14 in a win over Pacific Union (65-26). Averaging 21.4 points per game this season.
Bella Ewing, a sophomore at Stone Ridge Christian (Merced), scored 22 points in a win over Gustine (48-34).
Kate Myers, a junior guard at Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove), scored 61 points in two games last week, scoring 27 in a loss to Monterey Trail (55-44) and 34 in a win over Franklin (52-51). Averaging 21.1 points per game this season.
Sa'rye Starks, a senior guard at Ygnacio Valley, combined for 82 points in two games last week, scoring 39 in a loss to Berean Christian (65-47) and 43 in a loss to Northgate (61-47). Averaging 27.1 points per game so far this season.
Jadee Salvador, a senior at Berean Christian, scored 47 points in a win over Ygnacio Valley last week (65-47). Averaging 25.0 points per game this season.
Jordan Woodson, a junior forward at American Canyon, combined for 33 points in two games last week, scoring 20 in a win over Napa (69-7) and 13 points in a win over Sonoma Valley (47-39). Averaging 16.8 point per game this season.
Kimiko Hirahara, a senior guard at Las Lomas, combined for 32 points in two games last week, scoring 14 in a win over Concord (61-49) and 18 in a win over Berean Christian (53-42). Averaging 14.3 points per game this season.
Jazzy Alcantar, a senior forward/guard at Encinal, combined for 30 points in two games last week, scoring 17 in a win over Berkeley (64-26) and 13 points in a win over Hayward (56-30). Averaging 16.4 points per game this season.
Danica Chavez, a senior guard at Colusa, combined for 31 points in two games last week, scoring 16 points in a win over Paradise (50-14) and 15 in a win over Durham (61-35). Averaging 18.8 points per game this season.