High School

Best performances in second week of Southern California high school football (Aug. 29-31)

Trent Mosley and Santa Margarita picked up a massive road win in the second week of the season

Bodie De Silva

Santa Margarita wide receiver Trent Mosley scored four touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Bakersfield-Liberty last season
Santa Margarita wide receiver Trent Mosley scored four touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Bakersfield-Liberty last season / Photo: Joe Bergman

The second week of the 2024 Southern California high school football season included several big performances across several sections.

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from Week 1 of games across Southern California.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com

AUGUST 29-31 TOP STARS

Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Mosley caught 11 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Corona Centennial.

TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran: Lateef was nearly perfect on Friday night, completing 18 of 21 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns against Rancho Cucamonga.

Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Arriaza threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 30-29 win over Loyola.

Quaid Carr, Servite: Carr rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Murrieta Valley.

Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran: Jones had 262 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Friday's win over St. Pius X.

Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Glover had 192 total yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Birmingham.

Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Pizzella had 324 total yards, finishing with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a win over Bishop Diego.

Dane Weber, Chaparral: Weber had 362 passing yards and six passing touchdowns and also added 102 yards on the ground and a touchdown in a win over Apple Valley.

Gavin Gray, Agoura: Gray had 352 passing yards and six passing touchdowns in a 58-55 win over Westlake on Friday night.

Talon Spencer, Capistrano Valley: Spencer had 199 total yards on Friday, passing for a touchdown and catching two more.

Dorsett Stecker, Corona del Mar: Stecker caught seven passes, finishing with 147 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Cypress.

Justin Benson, Upland: Benson had six receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Norco.

Kreet Makihele, San Marcos: Makihele passed for 469 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's win over Tesoro.

Quinn Roth, La Costa Canyon: Roth had 255 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Thursday's 49-8 win over Del Norte.

Aden Jackson, Lincoln: Jackson surpassed 100 yards both on the ground and through the air on Friday, finishing with 231 total yards and four touchdowns at Long Beach Poly.

Jake Morrison, Carlsbad: Morrison rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and also had a pick-six in a win over Palos Verdes.

Avondre Kelley, Francis Parker: Kelley rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns and grabbed an interception in a win over The Meadows School (NV) on Friday.

KJ Shields, Mount Miguel: Shields rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on six carries in Friday's win.

Thomas Donovan, Grossmont: Donovan was 23 of 34 passing for 454 yards and six touchdowns against Olympian on Friday.

Garrett Ace, La Jolla Country Day: Ace rushed for 256 yards and a touchdown in Friday's win over Crawford.

Published
Bodie De Silva

BODIE DE SILVA

Home/California