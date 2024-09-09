Best performances in third week of Southern California high school football (Sep. 5-7)
The third week of the 2024 Southern California high school football season included several big performances across several sections.
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the third week of games across Southern California.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com
SEPTEMBER 5-7 TOP STARS
Madden Williams, St. John Bosco: Williams caught seven passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's win at Sierra Canyon.
Gino Marchetti, Foothill: Marchetti had 223 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in Thursday's win over Orange.
James Johnson, Santa Margarita: Johnson had 246 passing yards and five touchdown passes in Friday's win over Bakersfield-Liberty.
Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Glover had 202 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in Friday's win over Archbishop Riordan.
Oscar Rios, Downey: Rios had 351 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in a 69-68 win over Millikan. He also rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Brandon Rivers, Cajon: Rivers rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cowboys beat Etiwanda 30-24.
Braylin Drake, Corona Centennial: Drake rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries in Friday's win over Timpview (UT).
Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Arriaza completed 16 of 22 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over St. Paul.
Wyatt McCauley, Inglewood: McCauley had 379 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Friday's 34-21 win over Carson.
Steel Kurtz, Huntington Beach: Kurtz had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown and also had a pick-six in a win over Capistrano Valley.
Mikey Vazquez, Great Oak: Vazquez had 136 punt return yards, returning two punts for touchdowns against Fallbrook.
Quentin Cesaire, La Jolla Country Day: Cesaire caught 11 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and also grabbed two interceptions against Mount Miguel.
Eli MacNeal, Carlsbad: MacNeal threw for 302 yards and had six touchdown passes in Thursday's win over San Pasqual.
Quentyn DeMara, University City: DeMara passed for 372 yards and four touchdowns and also added 102 rushing yards and a touchdown in a win over Bonita Vista.
Cody Cappelletti, Patrick Henry: Cappelletti had 190 total yards and three rushing touchdowns against Montgomery.
Jase Nix, San Marcos: Nix had 213 all-purpose yards and two touchdown receptions in a win over Mater Dei Catholic.
Ty Hurst, Poway: Hurst had 306 passing yards and four touchdown passes in a win over Valley Center.
King Demethris, Palisades: Demethris had five receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Granada Hills Charter.
Seth Shigg, Culver City: Shigg had 252 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a win against Narbonne.
Erik Favela, Arleta: Favela caught five passes for 172 yards and had three touchdowns in a win against Taft.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
