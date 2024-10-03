Big West League football predicted finish: Can Murrieta Valley, Chaparral knock off Centennial?
It's October. That means league play is underway in Southern California, particularly in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.
As we head into league play, SBLive will look at the top leagues in each section to predict the champion and league placement.
The final week (Week 10) of the regular season in the Southern and City Section is Friday, Nov. 1. The playoff pairings will be released that weekend and the first round of the playoffs will begin Friday, Nov. 8.
Championships are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30.
BIG WEST-UPPER LEAGUE
PREDICTED FINISH
6. Norco (2-3)
Norco has played a tough nonleague slate against historically solid programs in Cajon, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga.
The Cougars finished last in the Big West last year. To avoid a repeat of that, they'll have to at least beat Roosevelt, which is a toss up game.
5. Roosevelt (2-3)
Roosevelt is on to something. The Mustangs lost three straight before winning back-to-back weeks under first-year coach Aaron Crone.
Roosevelt has also tested itself with games against San Juan Hills and Oaks Christian - two teams in SBLive's Top 25 rankings.
4. Vista Murrieta (4-1)
The Broncos' toughest game this season was on the road at Bishop Amat, and it lost 47-42. And Amat is not what it used to be. The loss is one thing, but letting up 47 points in the game is another.
Vista Murrieta needs to knock off one of the top three to give themselves a chance at an automatic playoff berth.
3. Murrieta Valley (4-1)
The Nighthawks have been stellar without QB Bear Bachmeier, who's been sidelined all season due to injury. It means RB Dorian Hoze has been left to carry the brunt of the offensive attack.
Bachmeier's return is in question. If he does return, the Nighthawks will be a tough out in the postseason.
2. Chaparral (4-1)
The Pumas were routed in a game against Mission Viejo to end its nonleague campaign, but they'll be better for it. Chaparral had built enough confidence with its defense and new QB Dane Weber through its four victories to take a licking like it did against Mission Viejo and come out better for it.
This second-place finish is likely to be predicated on who wins the Murrieta Valley-Chaparral showdown on Oct. 11.
1. Corona Centennial (3-2)
The Huskies have already faced adversity.
After losing its first two games this season, Centennial is on a three-game winning streak heading into league play with new-found confidence, a healthy Husan Longstreet at QB, and impact transfers now eligible.
