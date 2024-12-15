Box score: Mater Dei 37, De La Salle 15, CIF Open Division California high school championship
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — They got a decent scare, but Mater Dei High School of Santa Ana's football team clinched another mythical national championship Saturday at Saddleback High School.
Washington-bound quarterback Dash Beierly completed 18 of 27 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns and Oregon bound running back Jordon Davison added 107 yards rushing and two scores as the Monarchs defeated De La Salle of Concord in the CIF Open Division championship game.
De La Salle, which was outgained 358-22 in the first half and fell behind by 23 points, closed within one score with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter behind two touchdown runs from third-year starting quarterback Toa Faavae.
A sprinter on the track team, Faavae sprinted home from the 41 to close the gap to 23-15.
But pinned deep in his own territory on 3-and-12, Beierly escaped a heavy rush in the end zone and completed a 20-yard pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, starting a 16-play, 92-yard drive that was capped by a Davison 15-yard touchdown run, to put the Monarchs completely in control, up 30-15 with 8:19 left in the the fourth.
Beierly capped off his single-game high in passing yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to 5-star sophomore tight end Mark Bowman with 5:11 left. The Monarchs finished with a 497-165 edge in total yards, including 355-7 in passing.
It was the second straight Open Division title for the Monarchs (13-0) and fifth overall. De La Salle (12-1), which owns more state championships than any program with seven, haven't won a state crown since 2015, losing their eighth straight championship game.
MATER DEI 37, DE LA SALLE 15
DE LA SALLE
MATER DEI
First downs
12
19
Rushing yards
158
142
Passing yards
7
355
Passes comp-att-int
2-14-3
18-27-0
Total offense plays-yards
49-165
59-497
Kickoff returns-yards
6-114
3-64
Interception returns
0-0
3-27
Punts (Number-Avg)
3-41.0
1-34.0
Fumbles-lost
2-0
2-1
Penalties
2-9
11-108
Possession time
20:01
27:59
Third-down conversion
1-8
5-11
Fourth-down conversion
0-2
2-5
Red zones scores
1-1
2-3
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
DE LA SALLE: Toa Faavae 11-75, Derrick Blanche 8-47, Dominic Kelley 9-36, Duece Jones-Drew 3-8
MATER DEI: Jordon Davison 17-107, Kennie Leggett 7-10, Mar Bowman 1-(-1)
PASSING
DE LA SALLE: Brayden Knight 1-6-2-4, Faavae 1-8-1-3
MATER DEI: Dash Beierly 18-27-0-355
RECEIVING
DE LA SALLE: Robert Santiago 1-4, Anthony Dean 1-3
MATER DEI: Marcus Harris 6-92, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt 5-69, Gavin Honore 2-89, Mark Bowman 2-48
TACKLES
DE LA SALLE: Jayden Nicholas 7, Bubba Vargas 6, Niko Baumgartner 6, Anthony Dean 5
MATER DEI: Kucas Campizta 11, Nasir Wyatt 6, Ezekiel Su'a 5, Tomuhini Topui 5
SCORING
FIRST QUARTER
MD — Davison 3 run (Zante kick), 8:57
MD — Honore 90 pass from Beierly (Zante kick), 3:39
SECOND QUARTER
MD — Safety, 2:09
MD — Dixon-Wyatt 21 pass from Beierly (Zante kick), 0:48
3RD QUARTER
DLS — Faavae 1 run (Urbarri kick), 7:17
DLS — Fa'aavae 41 run (Blanche run), 4:20
4th QUARTER
MD — Davison 15 run (Zante kick), 8:19
MD — Bowman 31 pass from Beierly (Zante kick)