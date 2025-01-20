Buchanan Tops St. John Bosco in Thrilling 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament Showdown in California
Some top wrestling took place in California this weekend with two premier events. In a thrilling competition, Buchanan topped St. John Bosco in the 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament, while Poway dominated in winning the Tenecula Valley event
5 Counties
With no outsiders interfering in their endeavors, three national powers got to have a local showdown at the 5 Counties Tournament at Fountain Valley High School in California this weekend. The all-California affair saw No. 7 Buchanan winning the title over No. 8 St. John Bosco just as they did at the Doc Buchanan Tournament two weeks ago. This time the count was 291-284.5. No. 12 Gilroy was third with 258 points.
Those three teams accounted for nine of the 14 championships with Buchanan pushing two to the top of the podium in No. 8 Rocklin Zinkin (120) and No. 10 Leo Contino (157).
Zinkin handled No. 27 Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco), 9-2, while Contino had a much closer encounter with the unranked Mikel David Uyemora of the host school, 2-0.
The Bears had four finalists fail in their title quests and place second, Jax Vang (106), No. 6 Ashton Besmer (132), No. 17 Paris Ruiz (138), and Patrick Roberts (175). Earning bronze were David Chacon (106), No. 14 Ivan Arias (150), and Damian Montoya (165). Samry Seja was fourth at 215.
It should be noted that in California, a lot of the in-season tournaments allow for multiple entries per team, per weight, with one of them being designated as the point earner. This ceases in the post season.
St. John Bosco had more finalists than Buchanan, seven to six, and more champions with three. They were also missing No. 11 Jesse Grajeda (138) and No. 16 Jospeh Antonio (165), who’s presence may have changed the team race results. No. 11 Jorge Rios (106), No. 11 Nathan Carillo (126), and No. 24 Michael Romero (144) stood atop the awards stand.
Rios vanquished Vang with a 12-4 major decision. Carillo avenged two Doc B losses to No. 10 Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy) with a 6-5 decision. Romero cruised in his 20-4 technical fall of Demian Pryima (Newport Harbor).
The Braves who fell in the finals were Aaron Meza (113), Willcox, Mason Savidan (190), and No. 1 Nicolas Sahakian (285). Tigren Greyan was third at 157. Placing fifth was Sergio Gomez (150). Landing in the sixth position was Isaac Torres (113). Kevin Rodriguez took seventh at 215.
Sahakian’s showdown with No. 5 Coby Merrill of JW North was the most anticipated meeting of the round. Looking at the two side-by-side reveals a staggering difference with Sahakian towering above Merrill like a chiseled giant and Merrill being the short and stocky sparkplug.
The two were engaged in a scoreless affair when Sahakian broke free for an escape in the second period. Merrill immediately shot in and secured the leg, eventually working his way to a takedown in which he picked Sahakian up off the mat. Upon landing on the mat, Sahakian cringed and grabbed at his knee that was covered in a pad, likely aggravating the very injury that had kept him off the mat until now.
They resumed action and after the restart, Merrill was able to keep the big man down, at one point completely lifting him off the mat for a return that was similar to his takedown. It was Merrill’s choice in the third and he chose bottom. Sahakian decided to just start on their feet giving Merrill the escape point to make the score 4-1.
Late in the third, Merrill got in on another takedown, which resulted in a 7-1 advantage, and Sahakian grabbing his knee again. The brackets and results list the outcome as a fall, but Sahakian chose to default, not finishing the match due to injury. It was a win by default, but make no mistake, this match was won on the mat as well. The opening takedown before Sahakian aggravated his knee showed that Merrill’s quickness was too much for the champ.
Gilroy’s four champs led the way. No. 7 Moses Mendoza found himself in a rematch of a wild Doc B semifinal with Besmer that resulted in 37 points being thrown up in a Besmer win. This one had a lot of points accrued too, but unfortunately for Besmer, just about all of them were collected by Mendoza en route to a dominating 16-1 tech fall.
No. 12 Elijah Cortez posted a 6-1 decision of Buchanan’s No. 17 Paris Ruiz at 138. No.1 Daniel Zepeda (150) pinned Chris Anguiano (Mililikan) with five seconds left in the opening period, 1:55. No. 21 Travis Grace pocketed the 165lb title with a 10-0 major decision of the home school’s Christian Stoeber.
Pitman provided two of the event champions in No. 17 Mason Ontiveros (175) and Carter Vannest (190). Ontiveros blanked Buchanan’s Roberts with a 16-0 tech fall. Vannest’s match with the Brave’s Savidian saw a much closer, 4-1, result.
Fountain Valley kept one wall chart in house when No. 10 Khale McDonnell rode a 13-3 major decision of Oakdale’s Wes Burford to glory at 215lbs. Kingsburg’s Carlos Melogoza became the champ at 113 with a 2-1 edging of St. John Bosco’s Meza.
Temecula Valley Battle for the Belt
The Temecula Valley Battle for the belt held at California’s Temecula Valley High School over the weekend was dominated by No. 11 Poway, who ran away with the team title over second-place Del Oro, 330-175.5.
Poway crowned five champions with no other schools having more than one. Ten different programs put forth champions.
Poway’s five were Matthew Orbeta (138), No. 29 Arseni Kikiniou (144), Mario Carini (175, No. 14 at 165), No. 3 Angelo Posada (215), and Daniel Moylan (285).
Orbeta beat Camarillo’s Josh Requena, 6-3. Kikiniou got by honorable mention Braden Priest (Bakersfield), 5-1. Carini teched his teammate, Gunner Neal, 17-1. Posada decked Ukiah’s Jordan Schwann in 17 seconds. Moylan edged the home squad’s Justice El Sayed, 4-3.
Placing second for the Titans were Robert Jones (132), Neal, and Dominic Dotson (190). Bailey Holman was third at 157. Placing fourth were Rene Cordero (113) and Carlos Valdiviezo (150). Three guys were fifth, Elias Briones (113), Jack Malinconico (138), and Diego Valdinezo (144). Lewis Fofanah was sixth at 165 and Thomas Storer placed seventh at 132.
Del Oro’s sole champ was Christian Perez, who claimed the 120lb gold with a 7-1 victory over Camarillo’s Caine Martin.
Bakersfield’s third place finish was paced by No. 18 Beau Priest who defeated No. 19 Alias Raby (Anderson), 9-6, at 157lbs. Other ranked wrestlers claiming titles were honorable mention Slater Hicks (Valencia) authoring a pretty easy upset of No. 29 Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro) at 126lbs.
No. 15 Slava Shabazyan (Birmingham) with a fall midway through his 165lb match with San Clemente’s Kelan Stener, 2:55, and No. 11 Levi Bussey (Granite Bay) using a 21-5 tech of Poway’s Dotson at 190.
Other event champions were Saint Frances’ Matthew Luna (150), Sultana’s Cael Humphrey (132), Chino’s Zachary Samano (113), and McQueen’s Cooper Sandoval (106). Samano and his opponent, Clovis West’s Jadyn Wren sit just outside the national rankings. Samano won that match, 4-1.
5 Counties Results:
Boys Varsity - 106
1st Place Match
Jorge Rios (St John Bosco) won by major decision over Jax Vang (Buchanan) (Maj 12-4)
3rd Place Match
David Chacon (Buchanan) won by decision over Xavier Garcia (Clovis West) (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Eli Mendoza (Gilroy) won by injury default over Elijah Butler (Northview) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Chris Qureshi (Fountain Valley) won by decision over Logan Hansen (Royal) (Dec 6-1)
Boys Varsity - 113
1st Place Match
Carlos Melgoza (Kingsburg) won by decision over Aaron Meza (St John Bosco) (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Jauregui (Fountain Valley) won by tech fall over Ricardo Ortiz (Brawley Union) (TF 19-4)
5th Place Match
Massimo Ortiz (Servite) won by injury default over Issac Torres (St John Bosco) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Evan Cavazos (Immanuel) won by tech fall over Noah Butler (Northview) (TF 18-2)
Boys Varsity - 120
1st Place Match
Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan) won by decision over Sean Willcox (St John Bosco) (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Jose Limones (Gilroy) won by tech fall over Liam Qureshi (Fountain Valley) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
Xamian Munoz (Brawley Union) won by major decision over Mateo Sanchez (Gilroy) (Maj 16-2)
7th Place Match
Yousef Jubrail (Chaminade) won by injury default over Landon Salindong (Durham) (Inj. 0:00)
Boys Varsity - 126
1st Place Match
Nathen Carrillo (St John Bosco) won by decision over Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy) (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Kavi Garvey (Dana Hills) won by decision over Zach Klarcyk (Porterville) (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
Justin Torres (Brawley Union) won by decision over Christian Garcia (Walnut) (Dec 9-7)
7th Place Match
Daniel Garcia (Sonora (La Habra)) won by decision over Johnny Benitez (Redwood) (Dec 4-1)
Boys Varsity - 132
1st Place Match
Moses Mendoza (Gilroy) won by tech fall over Ashton Besmer (Buchanan) (TF 16-1)
3rd Place Match
Leo Macias (Kingsburg) won by tech fall over Diego Arias (Brawley Union) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
Brandon Walter-Strauss (West Torrance) won by major decision over Azuan Gonzales (Eisenhower) (Maj 20-11)
7th Place Match
Brady Mercer (Fountain Valley) won by major decision over Julian Espinoza (Cerritos) (Maj 11-0)
Boys Varsity - 138
1st Place Match
Elijah Cortez (Gilroy) won by decision over Paris Ruiz (Buchanan) (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Edward Sheeran (Pitman) won by injury default over Mathius Garza (Eisenhower) (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills (El Cajon)) won in tie breaker - 1 over Blake Woodward (Buchanan) (TB-1 2-1)
7th Place Match
Emiliano Hernandez (Hesperia) won by fall over Edgar Mora (Mayfair) (Fall 2:52)
Boys Varsity - 144
1st Place Match
Michael Romero (St John Bosco) won by tech fall over Demian Pryima (Newport Harbor) (TF 20-4)
3rd Place Match
Vince Partington (Cypress) won by decision over Jake Jennings (Clovis West) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Dominic Bozanic (Gilroy) won by injury default over Michael Kase (Chaminade) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
David Daniels (Granite Hills (El Cajon)) won by decision over Jimmey Loya (Fountain Valley) (Dec 2-1)
Boys Varsity - 150
1st Place Match
Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy) won by fall over Chris Anguiano (Millikan High Shcool) (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match
Ivan Arias (Buchanan) won by decision over Niko Valenzuela (Fountain Valley) (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Sergio Gomez (St John Bosco) won by decision over Chris Villegas (Rancho Bernardo) (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
Aiden Chur (Granite Hills (El Cajon)) won by decision over Adam Salas (Los Alamitos) (Dec 6-0)
Boys Varsity - 157
1st Place Match
Leo Contino (Buchanan) won by decision over Mikel David Uyemora (Fountain Valley) (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Tigran Greyan (St John Bosco) won by decision over Anthony Peraza (Warren) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Anthony Manno (Newport Harbor) won by decision over Adrian DeLeon (Redwood) (Dec 11-6)
7th Place Match
Harrison Smith (Bishop Gorman) won by decision over Richard Halvorson (Durham) (Dec 5-2)
Boys Varsity - 165
1st Place Match
Travis Grace (Gilroy) won by major decision over Christian Stoeber (Fountain Valley) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Damian Montoya (Buchanan) won by decision over Cross Rodriguez (Calvary Chapel) (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Junior Bumanglag (Granite Hills (El Cajon)) won by injury default over Gideon Gerber (Oakdale) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Brodie Johnson (Pitman) won by tech fall over Spencer Ferguson (Rancho Bernardo) (TF 15-0)
Boys Varsity - 175
1st Place Match
Mason Ontiveros (Pitman) won by tech fall over Patrick Roberts (Buchanan) (TF 16-0)
3rd Place Match
Kash Talauega (Villa Park) won by decision over Adam Avila (Brawley Union) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Ronin Davis (Liberty (Bakersfield)) won by fall over Dax Curry (Rancho Bernardo) (Fall 1:43)
7th Place Match
Max Austin (Kingsburg) won by decision over Jaxen Cardenas (Norco) (Dec 5-4)
Boys Varsity - 190
8th Place - Jacob Sanchez of La Quinta
1st Place Match
Carter Vannest (Pitman) won by decision over Mason Savidan (St John Bosco) (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Kage Mir (Bishop Gorman) won by injury default over Daniel Frailey (Trabuco Hills) (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
Darius De Guzman-De Asis (South San Francisco H S) won by forfeit over Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy) (FF)
7th Place Match
Richard Vega (Westmont) won by major decision over Jacob Sanchez (La Quinta) (Maj 10-1)
Boys Varsity - 215
1st Place Match
Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley) won by major decision over Wes Burford (Oakdale) (Maj 13-3)
3rd Place Match
Kayden Cartee (Mayfair) won by fall over Sammy Seja (Buchanan) (Fall 1:57)
5th Place Match
Asa Goff (Newport Harbor) won by decision over Emilio Ayala (Kingsburg) (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
Kevin Rodriguez (St John Bosco) won by decision over Enrique I. Segura (Redwood) (Dec 4-2)
Boys Varsity - 285
1st Place Match
Coby Merrill (John Wesley North) won by fall over Nicholas Sahakian (St John Bosco) (Fall 5:46)
3rd Place Match
Chad Troxler (Liberty (Bakersfield)) won by major decision over Matthew Cooley (Oakdale) (Maj 13-1)
5th Place Match
Ezekiel Lucero (Northview) won by fall over Troy Ceja (Pitman) (Fall 6:00)
7th Place Match
Abraham Datte (James Monroe) won by fall over Peter Fulgentes (Royal) (Fall 2:56)
Temecula Valley Battle for the Belt Results:
Boys Varsity - 106
1st Place Match
Cooper Sandoval (McQueen) won by tech fall over Mas Hatano (Folsom) (TF 17-0)
3rd Place Match
Cameron Jackson (John F Kennedy) won by fall over Declan Leonard (Del Oro) (Fall 4:31)
5th Place Match
Shane Ito (La Costa Canyon) won by decision over Matthew Hernandez (Central East) (Dec 10-6)
7th Place Match
Caden Herrera (Bakersfield) won by decision over Madrid Ladines (Lakeside) (Dec 4-3)
Boys Varsity - 113
1st Place Match
Zachary Samano (Chino) won by decision over Jadyn Wren (Clovis East) (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Connor Jeong (Castro Valley) won by decision over Rene Cordero (Poway) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Elias Briones (Poway) won by injury default over Max Murillo (Esperanza) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Nate Mitchell (Del Oro) won by fall over Isaac Castaneda (Canyon Springs) (Fall 4:00)
Boys Varsity - 120
1st Place Match
Christian Perez (Del Oro) won by decision over Caine Martin (Camarillo) (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Eli Almarinez (Vacaville) won by tech fall over Isaac Ronquillo (Bakersfield) (TF 19-3)
5th Place Match
Anthony Castillo (Central East) won by decision over Abraham Coronado (McQueen) (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match
Anthony Cruz (Folsom) won by decision over Jayden Olivas (Clovis East) (Dec 8-3)
Boys Varsity - 126
1st Place Match
Slater Hicks (Valencia) won by decision over Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro) (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham) won by decision over Rocky Humphrey (Sultana) (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match
Cade Johnston (Tri City Christian) won by major decision over Josue Garcia (Bonita Vista) (Maj 14-0)
7th Place Match
Cairo Plascencia (Central East) won by decision over Cael Staggs (McQueen) (Dec 6-2)
Boys Varsity - 132
1st Place Match
Cael Humphrey (Sultana) won by decision over Robert Jones (Poway) (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Mcelroy (Bakersfield) won by decision over Jacob Estrada (Monache) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Daniel Benevides (Highland (Bakersfield)) won by injury default over Syruss Flores (Paloma Valley) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Thomas Storer (Poway) won by tech fall over Kameron Rush (Del Oro) (TF 15-0)
Boys Varsity - 138
1st Place Match
Matthew Orbeta (Poway) won by decision over Joshua Requena (Camarillo) (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Shea Dawson (Morro Bay) won by fall over James Ruiz (Esperanza) (Fall 1:42)
5th Place Match
Jack Malinconico (Poway) won in sudden victory - 1 over Nathan Cauwel (Chino) (SV-1 6-3)
7th Place Match
David Griffith (Anderson) won by decision over Sebastian Rodriguez (Palm Desert) (Dec 8-1)
Boys Varsity - 144
1st Place Match
Arseni Kikiniou (Poway) won by decision over Braden Priest (Bakersfield) (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Espiritu (Vacaville) won by major decision over Axel Esparza (Lakeside) (Maj 10-0)
5th Place Match
Diego Valdinezo (Poway) won by fall over Sam Weinberg (La Costa Canyon) (Fall 4:30)
7th Place Match
Cooper Sheesley (Del Oro) won by injury default over Brandon Buzzard (La Serna) (Inj. 0:00)
Boys Varsity - 150
1st Place Match
Matthew Luna (Saint Francis) won by major decision over Jacob Bell (Etiwanda) (Maj 14-2)
3rd Place Match
Tristan Fernandez (Bonita) won by decision over Carlos Valdiviezo (Poway) (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
Ryland Smith (Folsom) won by injury default over Dimetry Molina (Esperanza) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Greg Torosian (Birmingham) won by tech fall over Jake Sakofsky (Torrey Pines) (TF 22-4)
Boys Varsity - 157
1st Place Match
Beau Priest (Bakersfield) won by decision over Alias Raby (Anderson) (Dec 9-6)
3rd Place Match
Bailey Holman (Poway) won by tech fall over Jesus Guzman (Lakeside) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
Bradley Espinoza (Brea Olinda) won by decision over Nick Hernandez (Highland (Bakersfield)) (Dec 10-3)
7th Place Match
Deacon Pickett (Centennial (Nevada)) won by major decision over Dominic Tamayo (Oak Hills) (Maj 15-4)
Boys Varsity - 165
1st Place Match
Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham) won by fall over Kelan Stever (San Clemente) (Fall 2:55)
3rd Place Match
James Holiday (Esperanza) won by decision over Tanner Doyle (La Costa Canyon) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Mason Eligio (Ayala) won by fall over Lewis Fofanah (Poway) (Fall 2:28)
7th Place Match
Ray Juarez (Bakersfield) won by decision over Travis Coleman (Paloma Valley) (Dec 7-4)
Boys Varsity - 175
1st Place Match
Mario Carini (Poway) won by tech fall over Gunnar Neal (Poway) (TF 17-1)
3rd Place Match
Anthony Vargas (Central East) won by major decision over Evan Hilmen (Del Oro) (Maj 11-1)
5th Place Match
Jackson Naven (Frontier) won by injury default over Jude Holiday (Esperanza) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Ashton Lassig (Temecula Valley) won by fall over William Martinez Guiterrez (Centennial (Corona)) (Fall 0:34)
Boys Varsity - 190
1st Place Match
Levi Bussey (Granite Bay) won by tech fall over Dominic Dotson (Poway) (TF 21-5)
3rd Place Match
Gabriel Barragan (West Valley) won by tech fall over David Rapp Jr (Central East) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
Brady Wight (Vacaville) won by injury default over Isaac Fernandez (Central East) (Inj. 2:20)
7th Place Match
Prince Norris (Adelanto) won by fall over Keshaun White (Centennial (Corona)) (Fall 1:59)
Boys Varsity - 215
1st Place Match
Angelo Posada (Poway) won by fall over Jordan Schwarm (Ukiah) (Fall 0:17)
3rd Place Match
Nathan Hutton (West Valley) won by fall over Jacob Macias (Oak Hills) (Fall 2:18)
5th Place Match
Noah Watkins (Temecula Valley) and Jaxon Smith (Chaparral) (DFF)
7th Place Match
Hudson Sweitzer (Trinity Classical Academy) won by fall over Jesse Addington (Bakersfield) (Fall 3:28)
Boys Varsity - 285
1st Place Match
Daniel Moylan (Poway) won by decision over Justice ElSayad (Temecula Valley) (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Xander Firm (Sultana) won by fall over Ethan Naus (Frontier) (Fall 1:40)
5th Place Match
Jacob Ruacho (Central East) won by injury default over Noah Larios (Imperial) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Malohi Sipowicz (Hemet) won in sudden victory - 1 over Luke Kingman (Murrieta Valley) (SV-1 11-4)