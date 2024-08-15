California high school football: California Top 25 countdown, No. 11-15
The workouts, the anticipation, the offseason seems endless. Players muscle up or stand still. Top recruits transfer or stay put. Coaches demand conditioning, seek leaders, hope for bonding.
The flags from the 7-on-7 season are put away, replaced by pads and helmets. The swelter of August and season arrives. We are here.
In California, besides a few smattering of games in Hawaii this weekend, the campaign begins Aug. 22-24 for half the 10 California Interscholastic Federation sections: San Diego, LA City, Southern, Central and Sac-Joaquin.
The rest — Central Coast, North Coast, Oakland San Francisco and Northern — begins Aug. 29-31.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 25 rankings for California. We'll present them five at a time.
Many of the top players by position have already been released — more will come out in the following two weeks.
PRESEASON TOP 25 TEAMS COUNTDOWN: No. 11-15
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across the state. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 15: Grant Union (12-3)
CIF section: Sac-Joaquin
Top offensive returners: QB Luke Alexander, Sr.; WR Ezekiel Castex, Sr.; OL Lucio Dominguez, Jr.; OL Ronnie Noa, Jr.; WR Koby Shabazz, So.;
Top defensive returners: DE Jerimaiah Tuiileila, Sr.; DL Ronald Carmon, Sr.; DL Isaiah Stephen, So
Notable newcomers: RB Brandon Lambert, Sr. (transfer from Cosumnes Oaks); DB Ezekiel Castex, Sr. (Rocklin)
Analysis: A first-half concusion to Alexander may have cost the Pacers a CIF State D2-AA title. They lost instead in the state finals to La Serna, 21-19. Reed, after going 1-8 his first season as head coach following the retirement of legendary Mike Alberghini, has led the Pacers to back-to-back 12-win seasons, including winning a state crown in 2022. With Sacramento Bee Defensive Player of the Year Tuiileila (23 sacks) back, along with Alexander (3,105 passing yards, 43 touchdowns), their entire offensive line and the addition of Lambert (1,130 yards rushing, 12 TDs), the Pacers are likely the second best team in the SJS.
No. 14: Murrieta Valley (9-4)
Top offensive returners: QB Bear Bachmeier, Sr.; RB Dorian Hoze, Sr.; OL Drew Nichols, Sr.; TE Brandon Gilbert, Sr.; OL Elisha Faamatuainu, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DB Derrick Johnson, Jr.; DB Darius Johnson, So.
Notable newcomers: TE Jacob Alavarez, Sr. (Chaparral)
Coach George Wilsom says: "We expect to compete every week and play a physical brand of football."
Analysis: With Mr. Do-it-All Bear Bachmeier at QB, expect another big offensive year from the Nighthawks, which scored just under 500 points in 2023 in 13 games. Returning lineman, Hoze returning in the backfield, and two big targets at tight end. Murrieta Valley could be a Division 1 playoff team this season.
- Tarek Fattal
No. 13: Gardena Serra (9-4)
Top offensive returners: QB Jimmy Butler, Sr.; WR CJ McBean, Sr.; OL Reggie Terry, Jr.; OL Iakopo Tovio, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: DB Tre' Harrison, Sr.; DL Robert James, Sr.; DL Khary Wilder, Jr.; DB Duvay Williams, So.
Notable newcomers: WR Jaydn Robinson, Sr. (San Juan Hills); WR Skylar Robinson, So. (San Juan Hills); DB Marcellous Ryan, Jr. (Orange Lutheran)
Coach Scott Altenberg says: "I think we have a lot of good offensive options this year. We have a returning QB and very strong receiver room. Three starters return on the O-Line. Defensively, our backfield is loaded. Up front, we have two big time linemen."
Analysis: Altenberg has been at the helm for more than 25 years, and he sounds excited about 2024. Serra, along with Sierra Canyon, will be the front runner to win the Mission League this fall. Returners, experience and talent at key positions at every level of offense and defense. Serra has the ingredients to be a Division 1 playoff team.
- Tarek Fattal
No. 12: Santa Margarita (5-6)
Top offensive returners: WR Trent Mosley, Jr.; QB John Gazzaniga, Sr.; OL Ethan Thomas, Sr.; OL Grant Degulis, Sr.; WR Sean Embree, Sr.; RB Elijah Robinson, So.
Top defensive returners: DL JJ Hanne, Sr.; DB Logan Hirou, Sr.; DL Jason Perez, Jr.; DB Daniel Romano, Sr.; DB Luke Anderson, Sr.
Notable newcomers: TE Adrian Ortiz, Jr. (Chaparral); LB Dash Fifita, Jr. (Mater Dei); OL Elijah Vaikona, Sr. (Xavier College Prep); WR Jonah Smith, Jr. (Mater Dei); LB Ivrick Carrigan, Jr. (Los Alamitos)
Coach Anthony Rouzier says: "Team has several developmental guys who possess the ability to take huge steps and reach further potential."
Analysis: The Eagles took in a lot of impact transfers that can certainly make a difference. The linebacker group is stacked. The playmakers are there on offense and the secondary has experience, but depth on the offensive line could be a concern for Santa Margarita come league play.
- Tarek Fattal
No. 11: JSerra (5-6)
Top offensive returners: WR Brett Debergh, Sr.; RB George Perez, Sr.; OL Jake Flores, Sr.; OL Niniva Nicholson, Jr.; OL Daniel Tuliau, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DB Logan Christensen, Sr.; LB Madden Faraimo, Sr.; DE Simote Katoanga, Jr.; DL Garrett Dudenhoeffer, Jr.
Notable newcomers: QB Ryan Hopkins, Jr.; CB Elisha Canales, Sr. (Long Beach Poly); CB/WR Zacarias Knickerson, Jr.
Coach Victor Cruz says: "The program has finished third in the Trinity League for the last two years, and this year's team is once again expecting to be in the battle for a postseason berth. There is a lot of positive energy surrounding this year's team, as there is a really good combination of experienced and accomplished returners and youthful talent and exuberance."
Analysis: Last year's starting QB Michael Tollefson transferred to Tustin High, so Ryan Hopkins will be a first-time varsity starting QB. He has a lot of experience around him, including a great offensive line.
- Tarek Fattal