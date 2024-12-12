California high school football coach steps down after winning CIF title
Narbonne High head football coach Malcolm Manuel has announced he's stepping down after leading the Gauchos to an LA City Section Open Division title in 2024.
"After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to step down as the head football coach at Narbonne High School," Manuel's resignation letter reads.
Narbonne beat San Pedro 75-31 thanks to Jaden O'Neal's seven touchdowns before falling to Oxnard/Pacifica in the regional final. Manuel was the head coach for four years.
Manuel sent his resignation letter to High School on SI:
"I want to begin this letter by expressing my deepest gratitude to all of you-my staff, the parents, and the players, who have entrusted me with the privilege of being your leader over the past four years. Together, we've navigated countless challenges, from multiple changes in administration to working with a new athletic director each year, and much more. Through it all, we stood tall, united, and unwavering," Manuel's letter reads. "It has truly been an honor to serve and lead you these last 4 years, culminating in an Open Division City Championship — a testament to our hard work, resilience, and dedication."
"After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to step down as the Head Football Coach at Narbonne High School. This decision was not made lightly, but I feel it is the right time for my family and I to explore new opportunities. I am seeking a role where athletics are not only embraced & celebrated, but where stability and support are foundational pillars of the program. I am confident that Narbonne's football program is poised for continued success."
"The next head coach will inherit a program built on perseverance and potential, ready to achieve even greater heights. I wish Narbonne High School and the football program nothing but success in the years to come."
Narbonne played under a cloud of controversary this past season, which created the City Section's biggest storyline of the year. Due to allegations surrounding Narbonne players receiving"monetary incentive" and "housing".
The rest of the Marine League boycotted Narbonne, which left the Gauchos with no games played for a total of 49 days before more drama followed in the postseason. A number of Narbonne players were deemed ineligible in the postseason for 'fraudulent documentation'.
Despite the distractions, Narbonne still went on to win the Open City title. But the future is in question after the City Section banned the football program from the postseason in 2025. This could mean that a max exodus of players could follow.
