California high school football Top 25 countdown, No. 6-10
The workouts, the anticipation, the offseason seems endless. Players muscle up or stand still. Top recruits transfer or stay put. Coaches demand conditioning, seek leaders, hope for bonding.
The flags from the 7-on-7 season are put away, replaced by pads and helmets. The swelter of August and season arrives. We are here.
In California, besides a few smattering of games in Hawaii this weekend, the campaign begins Aug. 22-24 for half the 10 California Interscholastic Federation sections: San Diego, LA City, Southern, Central and Sac-Joaquin.
The rest — Central Coast, North Coast, Oakland San Francisco and Northern — begin Aug. 29-31.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 25 rankings for California. We'll present them five at a time.
TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 21-25 | No. 16-20 | No. 11-15 | No. 6-10 | No. 1-5 (Friday)
Many of the top players by position have already been released — more will come out in the following two weeks.
TOP QUARTERBACK LISTS: California’s Top 50 | San Diego Section | Southern Section |North Coast Section | Central Coast Section | Central Section | Sac-Joaquin Section
TOP RUNNING BACK LISTS: California's Top 50 | North Coast Section | Southern Section | San Diego Section | Central Coast Section | Central Section | Sac-Joaquin Section
PRESEASON TOP 25 TEAMS COUNTDOWN: No. 6-10
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across the state. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 10: Pittsburg (13-1 2023 record)
CIF section: North Coast
Top offensive returners: QB Marley Alcantara, Sr.; RB Jamar Searcy, Sr.; RB Elijah Bow, Sr.; WR RJ Mosley, Jr.; WR Truly Bell, Jr.; WR Makari Kenion, Sr.; OL Star Taimani, Sr; OL Siupeli Langi, Sr.; OL Jonah Lele'asapai, Sr.; OL Ha'angana Tau, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DE Jewelous Walls, Sr; LB Etene Pritchard, Sr.; S Jadyn Hudson, Srl; DT Bradley Ruffin, Sr.; DE Japheth Tofaeono, Sr.; LB Dominik Calhoun, Sr.; CB Tim Edwards, Sr.
Notable newcomers: ATH Gregg Parker Jr, So.; OL Kitiona Tautolo, Jr.; RB/LB William Lane, Fr.; WR/DB Kenny Ward, Fr.
Coach Charlie Ramirez says: "The goal for 2024 is to continue what has been done for three seasons in a row; Win an NCS title and play another 14-15 game season."
Analysis: The Pirates are right there. Neck and neck with the kings of the North Coast Section — De La Salle. Though the Spartans have won every NCS big division title since 1991, Pittsburg has a quiet confidence perhaps it never has had. The Pirates have both top recruits — Hudson, Walls and Searcy — and over-achiers like the 5-8 Alcantara and Bow, who each put up massive numbers. It likely will come down to the trenches. Pittsburg, the three-time defending D1 champions ( 34-7 in that span), also has plenty of experience on its offensive line.
9: De La Salle (11-3)
CIF section: North Coast
Top offensive returners: QB Toa Fa'avae, Sr.; RB Derrick Blanche, Sr.; RB Dominic Kelley, Sr.; WR Jaden Jefferson, Jr.; WR Jayden Nicholas, Jr.; QB Brayden Knight, Jr.; OL Ace Robinson, Sr.; TE DJ Asiasi, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DL Matthew Johnson, Sr.; LB Niko Baumgartner, Sr.; DE Wyatt Ferguson, Jr.; DL Mya Telona, Jr.; DB Trisshon Wright, Jr.; DB Ant Dean, Sr.; DB Jacob Dartez, Sr.; DB Jefferson, Jr.; DB Nicholas, Jr.; DE Anthony Morgan, Sr.; DB Robert Santiago, Sr.
Notable newcomers: RB/DB Deuce Jones-Drew, So.; WR/DB Emery Speight, Jr.; RB/LB Bubba Vargas, Sr.; OL/DL AJ Talaoloa, So.
Coach Justin Alumbaugh says: "On paper, we could be very good. But paper doesn't play football, so I will reserve judgement until we are in pads. We will be more up-tempo offensively than we were last year, that is definitely going to happen."
Analysis: Not only have the Spartans won 31 consecutive NCS titles, they haven't lost a single game to a NCS squad in that span. This one is one of the most talented and experienced, especially in the offensive backfield as Fa'aavae, Blanche and Kelley are all third-year starters to go along with the promise of Jones-Drew, who yes, is the son of the NFL great who starred for the Spartans at the turn of the century. The Oregon-bound Johnson, one of the state's best, leads the defense, but the Spartans will need to replace Stanford freshman LB Drew Cunningham and All-State DL Chris Biller. With 14 returning starters expect the Spartans to make yet another state title-game drive.
8. Lincoln-San Diego (11-1)
CIF section: San Diego
Top offensive returners: QB Akili Smith, Sr.; RB Aden Jackson, Sr.; WR Ronald Reed III, Sr.; WR Isaiah Grant, Sr.; OL Journey Tala, Sr.; OL Ramon Petties-Davis, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DL Eugene Rice, Sr.; DL Rashad Scott, Sr.; LB Munir Kassa, Sr.; Prince Tavizon, So.; DB Isaiah Bartolome, Sr.; DB Keontae McClay, Sr.; DB Marcos Pena, Sr., DB Cammeron Purnell, Jr.; Abdulahi Sharif, Sr., ATH Isaac Turner, Sr.; ATH Dameian Watkins Jr., Sr.
Notable newcomers: WR Ty Olsen, Sr. (Del Norte)
Analysis: Looking to reach their third straight SDS Open Division title game, Lincoln will open the season by playing six out-of-section opponents. The Hornets should be ready for the challenge led by Oregon-bound quarterback Smith Jr. Alongside Smith Jr. are offensive weapons Aden Jackson, Donald Reed III and Isaiah Grant, who combined for 34 touchdowns a year ago. Add in wide receiver Ty Olsen who scored 39 touchdowns in three seasons at Del Norte and the Hornets should have no problem putting points on the board. Lincoln's defense features two of the section's best defensive linemen in Rice and Scott and a big-time edge rusher in Kassa. The Hornets bring back 16 of their 17 interceptions from 2023, including McClay who led the way with four.
— Bodie De Silva
No. 7: Orange Lutheran (5-6)
CIF section: Southern
Top offensive returners: QB TJ Lateef, Sr.; RB Steve Chavez, Sr.; OL Sam Utu, Jr.; TE Aj La, Sr.; OL Nemo Johnson, Sr.; OL Cole Principe, Sr.; WR Tyler Hennessy, Sr.
Top defensive returners: LB Talanoa Ili, Jr.; DL Jireh Moe, Sr.; LB Christian Panapa, Sr.; LB Wallace Filemu, Sr.
Analysis: The offense returns a lot of experience and talent, led by Nebraska commit TJ Lateef, who dealt with injuries that kept him out of big games last season. Do the Lancers, along with JSerra and Santa Margarita, have the tools to take a game off Mater Dei or St. John Bosco in the Trinity League?
— Tarek Fattal
No. 6: Sierra Canyon (11-1)
Top offensive returners: QB Wyatt Becker, Sr.; RB Dane Dunn, Sr.; OL Ashdon Wnetzrak, Sr.; OL Seifanga Langhi, Sr.; ATH Jaxson Stokes, So.; RB Dallas Jones, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DE Richie Wesley, So.; DB Jae'on Young, Sr.; DB Madden Riordan, Jr.; DB Havon Finney, So.; DL Mikhal Johnson, Jr.
Notable newcomers: WR Jaden Nickens, Sr. (Oklahoma); WR Massiah Mingo, Jr. (Desert Pines); LB Ronen Zamorano, Jr.; DB Myles Baker, So. (Bishop Gorman)
Coach Jon Ellinghouse says: "This team has the potential to be one of our best. We are deeper than we have ever been. Our defense will lead this team, and I think we can end up being dangerous on offense. We also have the toughest schedule ever. Excited to get on the field."
Analysis: Sierra Canyon broke through to the Division 1 playoffs last season, which was the first time in program history. The Trailblazers reached the semifinals and lost to Mater Dei. Ellinghouse has the best returning QB he's ever had, a veteran running back, and a super-talented defensive line and secondary. Sierra Canyon vs. Gardena Serra on Nov. 1 is likely to determine the Mission League champion.
— Tarek Fattal