California high school football: Top defensive players in Los Angeles City Section
The Los Angeles City Section rivals any state association or section when it comes to all-time great high school football players.
Names like Anthony Davis and Charles White (San Fernando High) come to mind. How about Warren Moon (Hamilton High) and John Elway (Granada Hills)? More recent names that might ring a bell include wideouts Michael Thomas (Taft High) and Steve Smith Sr. (University High).
Despite most of the elite high schoolers coming out of the CIF Southern Section nowadays, there are still big recruits playing in the City Section.
Here are the biggest defensive names to keep an eye on during the 2024 season.
CITY SECTION TOP DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
1. Chinedu Onyeagoro, DE, King/Drew, Sr. (SMU)
Onyeagoro recorded 21 sacks last year and had 95 total tackles. He's pledged to record 35 sacks in 2024. One of the best edge rushers on the West Coast. Returning All-City Defensive MVP in Division I.
2. Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne, LB, Sr. (SMU)
Iheanachor recorded 93 tackles as a junior with 12 tackles for loss. One of the top linebackers on the West Coast.
3. Eddie Plaza, LB, Birmingham, Sr.
Two-time All-City linebacker will anchor the defense for coach Jim Rose. Plaza recorded 103 tackles in 2023.
4. Pedro Ibanez, LB, Banning, Sr.
Ibanez tallied an impressive 132 tackles as a junior.
5. Jake Treibatch, LB, Palisades, Sr.
Treibatch had 60 tackles, including nine for loss in 2023. He also tacked on 2.5 sacks. All-City Open Division selection in 2023.
6. Ernest Nunley, DB, Narbonne, Jr.
Nunley recorded 28 tackles and had three interceptions as a sophomore
7. Xavier Allen, LB, Carson, Jr.
Allen had 63 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and added a team-high five sacks as an underclassman.
8. James Montes, DL, Kennedy, Jr.
Montes recorded seven sacks in 2023 and tallied 29 tackles up front for the Cougars.
9. Jorge Avalos, DB, Cleveland, Sr.
Avalos had 74 tackles and six interceptions at safety last season.
10. Christopher Gonzalez, DB, Bell, Sr.
Gonzalez led the City in interceptions with nine as a junior. He also had 70 tackles.
11. Kody Galloway, DE, Banning, So.
Galloway recorded 131 tackles as a freshman with 17 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks.
12. Daveion McCarthy, DB, Angelou, Sr.
McCarthy had five interceptions and 44 tackles as a junior.
OTHERS TO WATCH
(alphabetical)
Andrew Aldana, LB, Gardena, Jr.
Arturo Arguello, DE, Los Angeles, Sr.
Andy Bailon, DL, Birmingham, Sr.
Jakob Coleman, DB, Narbonne, Jr.
Kev'yon Davis, LB, Dymally, Sr.
Anthony Estrada, DB, San Pedro, Sr.
Keshawn Galloway, LB, Banning, Sr.
Dakota Garner, DB, Taft, Sr.
Javan Kaggwa, DB, El Camino Real, Sr.
Dominque Lamb, LB, Manuel Arts, Sr.
Matthew Lara, DL, Eagle Rock, Sr.
Gideon Obienu, LB, Fairfax, Sr.
Chuck Perez, DL, Garfield, Jr.
Fernando Ramírez, LB, Roosevelt, Jr.
Dylan Rubino, DE, San Pedro, Sr.
Troy Taulua, DB, Carson, So.