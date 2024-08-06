California high school football: Top linebackers in CIF San Diego Section
The high school football season is back in the San Diego Section with the first scrimmages just over a week away. We're continuing to take a look at the top players in the section by position.
Up next are the top linebackers and edge rushers in the section. Jared Martin (El Centro Central), a dominant pass rusher who's headed to TCU, leads the group that features several up and coming underclassmen across the county.
Rankings are put together using a combination of past production, recruiting rankings and competition level.
1. Jared Martin, Central, Sr. (TCU)
Despite an injury that limited him to seven games as a junior, Martin finished with 33 tackles and seven sacks. He enters his final season having recorded 26 sacks.
2. Ezaya Tokio, Oceanside, Jr.
Tokio had a breakout sophomore season at St. Augustine with 98 tackles, three pass breakups and two sacks. He'll play this season at Oceanside having picked up offers from the likes of Washington, Arizona and San Diego State.
3. Vili Trollinger, Montgomery, Jr.
Trollinger's sophomore season at St. Augustine concluded with 101 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He'll play his junior season at Montgomery.
4. Munir Kassa, Lincoln, Sr.
Kassa had 49 tackles and a forced fumble and was second among returning players in the section with 12 sacks.
5. Jake Williams, El Camino, Sr.
In his second varsity season, Williams finished with 115 tackles and two sacks for the Wildcats.
6. Brady Eads, Christian, Sr.
Eads racked up 75 tackles and four sacks as a junior for the Patriots.
7. Prince Tavizon, Lincoln, Soph.
Tavizon played in all 12 games as a freshman, leading to eight scholarship offers. He's set for a big uptick in production in year two.
8. Dyllan Irmen, Rancho Bernardo, Sr.
Irmen was a disruptor in 2023 for the Broncos finishing with 73 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
9. Dominic Lopez, Mount Miguel, Soph.
Lopez was fifth on the team in tackles as a freshman with 64. He also had three sacks and two interceptions.
10. Isaac Grassi, La Jolla Country Day, Sr. (Tufts)
Grassi enters his fourth varsity season nearing 200 tackles. An All-CIF pick in 2023, he finished with 143 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
More (alphabetical) to watch
Aaron Altamirano, El Capitan, Sr.
Zakk Ballow, El Camino, Sr.
Matthias Beals, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.
Joey Castillo, Mater Dei Catholic, Sr.
Isaac Castro, Mt. Carmel, Sr.
Nate Clifford, Santa Fe Christian, Sr.
Dominic De Arcos, Mount Miguel, Sr.
Jonathan Deleon, Granite Hills, Sr.
Joshua Gogue-Rios, Chula Vista, Sr.
Lukas Ho-Sing-Loy, Westview, Sr.
Esaias Juarez, Oceanside, Sr.
Joey Levenberg, Torrey Pines, Sr.
Matthew Lizaola, Central, Jr.
Xavier Logan, Hoover, Sr.
Jack Long, La Jolla, Sr.
Ian Metayer, Point Loma, Sr.
Jacob Morones, Christian, Sr.
Josiel Rodriguez, Central, Sr.
David Smith, Otay Ranch, Jr.
Allen Sola, Madison, Sr.
Peter Wiedeman, Poway, Sr.