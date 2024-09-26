California Southern Section high school football watchlist: Defensive Player of the Year
Halftime! Well, sort of.
We're halfway through the high school football season in California, and particularly in the CIF Southern Section. Apart from embarking on Week 5, another good indicator of the mid-year point is all the bye weeks. Sixteen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive rankings are off before league play begins for most in October.
As teams begin to compete for the postseason, vying for position in league play, the performance of players will be amplified due to the magnitude of games the rest of the season. League games are colossal.
That said, the following players have done enough through the first half of the season to earn their way onto the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year watchlist. A big-time league campaign could help a player - on or off the watchlist - win the award.
St. John Bosco's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was the 2023 SBLive Defensive Player of the Year.
NOTE: A player not listed can win the award. This is not a candidate list.
2024 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST
(Alphabetical)
LB - Lavar Arrington Jr., Charter Oak, Sr.
A combination of physicality and speed at the linebacker position. Arrington is the defensive anchor for a dangerous Chargers team.
LB - Madden Faraimo, JSerra, Sr.
Faraimo is the prototypical linebacker, and has a good chance to play on Sundays due to his instincts, size and speed. He's up to 56 tackles in five games with an interception and two blocked field goals.
LB - Christian Knoos, Oaks Christian, Sr.
Knoos has been a standout since he was a freshman. He's on route to finish his senior season with a boom, already making 67 tackles in five games with two sacks, an interception and caused a fumble.
DB - Dijon Lee Jr., Mission Viejo, Sr.
Lee is touted as one of the nation's top defensive backs in the country. He's tallied 24 tackles and has a team-high three interceptions.
LB - Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Sr.
One of the most dominating football players in the San Gabriel Valley. Averaging more than 10 tackles a game (51 in five games). Also has two sacks, three pass deflections and ac caused fumble. He's everywhere.
DB - Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
Mr. Make-a-Play.
Riordan could be a front runner for this award for the way he's playing in 2024 for the Trailblazers, tallying 23 tackles and seven interceptions.
DL - Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, Jr.
Topui has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in high school football in 2024. He is the head of the spear for Mater Dei's dominant defense that's anchored a 4-0 start.
Topui has tallied 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks in three games.
DE - Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Sr.
Williams leads his team in tackles with 41 and has an eye-popping 13.5 sacks already in five games, which leads the nation, according to MaxPreps.
LB - Venilaite Wolfgramm, Inglewood, Sr.
Wolfgramm seems to be in on every play. He has an impressive 77 tackles in five games with three sacks and a caused fumble.
DE - Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Sr.
Is there anyone that comes off the edge more violently than Nasir Wyatt? His presence alone makes offensive lines and quarterbacks think twice every snap.
The dynamic edge rusher has 2.5 sacks in three games.
